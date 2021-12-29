UP Election 2022 a man praise CM Yogi Adityanath bjp spokesperson shalabh mani tripathi tweet video

There are only a few months left for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. In such a situation, full force is being tried by the political parties. At the same time, a video has surfaced on social media in which a person is tying a bridge to praise UP CM Yogi Adityanath. This video has been shared from the Twitter account of Uttar Pradesh BJP.

‘Pucca house built because of Yogi’: Let us inform that when the reporter asked the question in the viral video, the person said, “I am a devotee of Yogi ji, because of Yogi ji, my pucca house was built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. As long as I am alive, I will take refuge in Yogi ji. The man said that we will not fall under anyone’s delusion. Because we have got concrete roof only because of Yogi ji.

Let us tell you that while sharing this video, it was written from the Twitter account of UP BJP, “See why, after all, a person with moist eyes gave thanks to Yogi ji.”

This is the love of UP, write it down and the BJP is over 300 again!! https://t.co/IyOA2fPHhg — Shalabh Mani Tripathi (@shalabhmani) December 29, 2021

At the same time, after the person praised Yogi Adityanath in this video, BJP spokesperson Shalabh Mani Tripathi claimed, “Yeh UP ka pyar hai, write it and take BJP again 300 paar hai!!”

Assembly elections are to be held in UP in early 2022. In such a situation, BJP is working on its strategies. Party’s national president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Modi himself have also visited the state several times. Meanwhile, in Kanpur on Tuesday, the Prime Minister said, “Today the double engine government is working with full sincerity, with full accountability to take UP to new heights of development.”

PM Modi said that seeing the development happening in UP today, some people say that we did this, we did that. But the people of UP are seeing, understanding. They are with those who develop UP.

At the same time, taking a jibe at Akhilesh Yadav for the recovery of Rs 257 crore and huge amount of gold and silver from Kanpur perfume trader, PM Modi said that, some people are taking credit for everything themselves. But why are the creditors running away from taking credit of the boxes full of notes that have been received in the past?