UP Election 2022: BJP announced to contest elections with Apna Dal and Nishad Party, know what is the support base of both

UP Election 2022: BJP announced to contest elections with Apna Dal and Nishad Occasion, know what is the support base of both

Bharatiya Janata Occasion will kind an alliance with Apna Dal and Nishad Occasion for the Uttar Pradesh Meeting elections. BJP President JP Nadda mentioned that an settlement has been reached with both the events. Nadda mentioned the NDA in Uttar Pradesh alongside with its allies, Apna Dal (S) and Nishad Occasion will contest the meeting elections on 403 seats in the state. As of now the seats haven’t been announced. Brainstorming is happening on this.

Earlier than the announcement, a gathering of NDA leaders was held at the BJP headquarters, during which Dwelling Minister Amit Shah, President JP Nadda, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, both Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma and State BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh and Union Minister and Uttar Pradesh elections. Other than in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, Anupriya Patel and Sanjay Nishad had been additionally current.

Nadda mentioned at the BJP headquarters in the presence of Apna Dal (S) chief and Union Minister Anupriya Patel and Nishad Occasion President Sanjay Nishad that in the final two days, there was an in depth dialogue with both the events. After {that a} resolution was taken on the alignment of seats. He mentioned that in the final 5 years, the authorities of double engine in Uttar Pradesh has taken a brand new leap in improvement and has given quick tempo to the improvement of the state.

BJP put ahead the names of 30 star campaigners

The listing of 30 star campaigners for the UP elections has been launched. The identify of PM Narendra Modi is at the high of the listing of star campaigners of BJP. It is adopted by JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is at quantity 8 on this listing. Smriti Irani and Hema Malini are additionally included on this listing. Smriti is eleventh and Hema’s identify is at 18th place. The names of BJP MP Varun Gandhi and Union Minister Ajay Mishra are usually not included in the listing.

In 2017 Apna Dal gained 9, Nishad Occasion gained 1 seat

In the 2017 meeting elections, BJP had given 11 seats to Apna Dal(S). Then Apna Dal (S) gained 9 seats. This time the celebration feels that they’ve a robust declare on no less than two dozen seats. On the different hand, Nishad Occasion had fielded candidates on 100 seats in alliance with Peace Occasion, Apna Dal and Jan Adhikar Occasion in the 2017 meeting elections. However he obtained the solely seat as Gyanpur of Bhadohi. Sanjay Nishad is presently a member of the Legislative Council whereas his son Praveen is presently a BJP MP from Sant Kabir Nagar.