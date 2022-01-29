up election 2022 bjp poster in devband shows modi as ram amit shah as lakshmana

In the UP elections, BJP is showing the Ram temple being built in Ayodhya as a big achievement. It is being mentioned a lot in speeches ranging from slogans to big leaders. Now a poster has surfaced in which along with Lord Ram, Laxman and Hanuman ji, PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Yogi are also seen. That too, respectively, just below them.

This poster has been shown before the visit of Home Minister Amit Shah in Deoband on Saturday. According to Aaj Tak, this poster has been put up by the people of Market Association. The poster depicts PM Modi as Ram, Amit Shah as Laxman and Yogi Adityanath as Hanuman. BJP’s election symbol lotus is also printed on the poster.

The people who put it about this poster say that everyone is safe and happy under the rule of PM Modi. Just like it was in the time of Lord Rama. PM is an international leader. People said that everyone in Deoband is very happy with the present government. There is no crime here.

Let us tell you that Amit Shah must have reached Deoband on Saturday but he canceled it shortly after starting his campaign. Actually Amit Shah had come to Deoband to do a door-to-door campaign. He canceled his program shortly after starting it saying that the crowd was too much. Corona guidelines will be violated.

However, almost all the door-to-door campaigns of Shah are getting crowded. Due to which he is being accused of violating the guidelines of the Election Commission and campaigning against the Corona rules. The opposition has also raised questions on the Election Commission regarding this issue.

Shah is currently in charge of the BJP’s election campaign in western UP. Where the BJP is seen on the backfoot due to the farmers’ movement. Shah is going public in his speeches regarding the Muzaffarnagar riots as well as law and order issues.