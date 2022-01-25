UP Election 2022 CM Yogi Adityanath Target to Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Pakistan And Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Targeting SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, CM Yogi said that Akhilesh Yadav calls himself a socialist but the truth is that there is tamanchism in his vein.

During the UP elections, the war of words between the leaders of political parties seems to be intensifying. On January 25, CM Yogi Adityanath targeted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in a series of tweets from his official Twitter account. He wrote that nothing was done while in power and now everyone is wearing ‘tarkas’ at the time of elections.

CM Yogi wrote in the tweet, “There is a saying – “Don’t hold on, wear a tarkas…” This is the condition of the entire opposition! If you stay in power, don’t do anything, now everyone is wearing ‘tarkas’ at the time of elections.

At the same time, in a tweet, he said on Akhilesh Yadav’s statement about Pakistan, “Whoever does not think Pakistan is an enemy, Jinnah seems to be a friend. What can be said about his education-initiation and vision. They call themselves socialists, but the truth is that ‘Tamanchism’ is running in their veins.

What Akhilesh Yadav said on Pakistan: In fact, Akhilesh Yadav, referring to Pakistan in an interview given to the Economic Times, said that the real enemy of India is not Pakistan. BJP targets him for votes. Akhilesh Yadav said that our real enemy is China, while Pakistan is a political enemy.

Sambit Patra demanded an apology: BJP’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra in Lucknow on Monday demanded an apology on Akhilesh Yadav’s statement and said that one who loves Jinnah, how can he deny his love for Pakistan. Akhilesh Yadav should apologize for this statement. BJP considers Pakistan as enemy.

“Thankfully Kasab has been hanged, otherwise he wouldn’t have hesitated to field Jinnah in the election and also physically declare Kasab as a star campaigner,” Patra said. Sambit Patra claimed that Akhilesh Yadav will rain on EVMs when the election results are out on March 10.