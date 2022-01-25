UP Election 2022: Congress Named Gold Medalist International Shooter Poonam Pandit As Candidate From Bulandshahr Sayana Seat

UP Election 2022 Congress Second List: Congress announced 41 candidates in the second list in which 16 are women. One of them is International Shooter and Gold Medalist Poonam Pandit.

International shooter Poonam Pandit, who came into the limelight from the farmers’ movement, has been nominated by the Congress in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022. Congress has declared Poonam, a former bouncer of Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary, as its candidate from Siana seat of Bulandshahr. Poonam has also won gold medal for India at international level.

Let us tell you that Poonam Pandit, who joined the Congress in October, had made a lot of headlines with her aggressive speech during the farmers’ movement. In 2012, the party had won the seat from where Congress has fielded Poonam and in 2017 the BJP won the Sayana seat. The Congress had already announced that it would give tickets to 40 percent women in the UP elections.

The Congress on Thursday released its list of 41 candidates for the UP elections, in which 16 are women. Poonam Pandit is also one of them. According to reports, her husband was also a Congress leader who died of a heart attack during a TV debate. During the farmers’ movement, he also made headlines by making very aggressive statements for PM Modi.

Women included in the second list of Congress

Poonam Pandit (Syana), Sukhwinder Kaur (Saharanpur Nagar), Yasmin Rana (Chharthawal), Salma Agha Ansari (Thakurdwara), Kalpana Singh (Bilhari), Mithlesh (Chandausi), Neeraj Kumari Prajapati (Modi Nagar), Bhavna Valmiki (Hapur) , Sunita Sharma (Debai), Monica Suryavanshi (Khair), Preeti Dhangar (Iglass), Suman Choudhary (Mint) and Priyanka Jaiswal (Akbarpur).

Who is Poonam Pandit?

Poonam Pandit has been an international shooter who won the gold medal while representing the country in Nepal. His house is in Bulandshahr, UP. She has also been a bouncer of Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary. Poonam came into the limelight when she was stopped from climbing the stage of Kisan Mahapanchayat organized in Muzaffarnagar.

Since then, she started giving statements in front of the media in protest against the power. During the farmers’ movement, he targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi fiercely. She had given a statement that made her a lot of headlines. He had said that, ‘In the last Lok Sabha elections, I had voted for Modi and not Yogi or BJP.’