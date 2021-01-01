up Election 2022: Latest Interview with Bhim Army Chief Chandrasekhar Azad Ravana
Dalit politics has also undergone many changes in the last few years. Several leading faces came forward. Chandrasekhar Azad made his mark in Hindi speaking states through ‘Bhim Army’. He has also founded the Azad Samaj Party. Out of the five states where Assembly elections will be held in the next six months, three states – UP, Punjab and Uttarakhand – have proved to be decisive for the Dalit electorate.
Visit NBT to know what is the trend of Dalit voters and what is the role of Azad Samaj Party in this election. National Political Editor Nadeem Talked about Chandrasekhar Azad From. Here are the highlights of the conversation:
- Assembly elections are going to be held in five states. Whose side will you see standing in these states at the time of elections?
We will not stand in anyone’s court. Azad Samaj Party will field its candidates in all the five states. Yes, I am a disciple of Kanshiram ji, even today his principles are my role models. He used to say – the bigger the number, the more involved he is. Based on this principle, alliances can be formed with like-minded parties if there is any scope.
- You recently met Owaisi, it is said that he is in touch with you regarding the Congress and now news is coming that Akhilesh Yadav wants to take you with him, who would you like to go with?
The meeting I had with Mr. Owaisi was not a table discussion. He had come to participate in a TV show, and I was invited. This type happens with all leaders. On the issue of alliance, I have already said that if there is any scope for an alliance with the same minimum program of like-minded parties, from which point of view I am fighting the battle of the deprived sections of the society, then an alliance can take place. Any party can be there. No name has been decided yet.
- Is there any scope to form an alliance with BJP?
No, because the BJP’s ideology does not match ours. She cheats in the name of nationalism. It does not politicize fundamental questions. I had recently gone to UP, where 69,000 teachers were recruited, 20,000 posts belonging to backward class and SC category were cheated by the BJP government there.
- But a new trend has emerged since the 2014 elections, with a large section of the Scheduled Castes voting for the BJP. This is considered to be one of the reasons for the weakening of the BSP. What is the reason for this change?
BJP is well versed in propaganda politics. He succeeded in proving through his false system that Hindus are in danger in the country, if they do not unite then Muslims will be caught. When the majority of the society was swept away by the storm of religion, the Dalits were also swept away, even though there were more non-Jats in it. The mistake here was that the cadre base parties which politicized Ambedkar’s ideology, Kanshiram ji himself started politicizing the BJP’s agenda.
- Will it be easy for you to bring the Scheduled Castes who have started voting for BJP with you?
The one who took the wind and went to the BJP started coming back or felt that he has come back. He realized that what he got in seven years, he just got beaten up.
- In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, UP’s largest public relations party, the SP-BSP, both formed an alliance, but did not succeed?
It was no doubt a very effective alliance. I also had a role to play in accomplishing that, but it didn’t work out. This is because, as far as I understand, there was an alliance between the leaders of both parties, but the activists and their voters could not. The leaders of both the parties did not do what they were supposed to do.
- You have expressed your desire to work with Mayawati many times, but she was not ready to take your side. What do you see as the reason?
Because there must be something or other, but only the sister can tell. As far as my relationship is concerned it was, is and will remain my honor. I have worked under their leadership.
- Is it possible for Mayawati to unite the Dalit community?
I have never said that I am missing Mayawati or that I will not be on the side where she is. Don’t misunderstand that he can do plus, minus. Leaders do not make society but society makes leaders. The society will make the leader it wants.
- What is your political goal?
People from deprived communities have to be given political power. The power should be such that he can make laws.
