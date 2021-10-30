UP Election 2022: Ravi Kishan praises Yogi Modi and slams Priyanka Gandhi on her latest slogan related to women safety – Zindagi jhand ba lootera anti people, phir kaun baat ke ghamna baa

Ravi Kishan said that women are unsafe in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, Punjab and Chhattisgarh, about which news keeps coming, then why Priyanka Gandhi does not do politics there.

In view of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the ruling party BJP has started its preparations. Home Minister Amit Shah had addressed a meeting in this regard on Friday and said that this time BJP will win more than 300 seats. BJP MP from Gorakhpur and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan is also holding meetings regarding the elections. During this time, Ravi Kishan has targeted the opposition parties using his famous dialogue, ‘Zindagi Jhand Ba Phir Bhi Ghamna Ba’.

In a conversation with ‘Ji Bihar Jharkhand’, Ravi Kishan said, ‘People who are anti-Zindagi Jhand ba robbers, who are proud of you? You are seeing what has been the working style of Yogi Maharaj and the successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. We took all the schemes from village to village, how we worked in Kovid. How 18 crore workers of Bharatiya Janata Party came out.’

Ravi Kishan has also given his reaction on Priyanka Gandhi’s recent slogan. Raising the issue of women’s safety in Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi had given the slogan ‘I am a girl, I can fight’. Responding to his slogan, Ravi Kishan said that women are unsafe in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, Punjab and Chhattisgarh, about whom news keeps coming, so why don’t these people do politics there.

He said, ‘These people come to Lakhimpur. Why don’t these people go to Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh where their government is there? Because there is an election here. Where were these people before this Corona period?’ Targeting Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, he said, “Akhilesh Yadav is the MP of Azamgarh. Ever appeared in your area in Corona? No opposition leader was seen working on the ground in Corona.

Ravi Kishan said that all previous governments did not develop Uttar Pradesh and now Uttar Pradesh is at the forefront under Yogi Adityanath. He says that all the money of Uttar Pradesh went to familyism and Mahalism. The leaders pushed their people, built palaces and made Uttar Pradesh poor.