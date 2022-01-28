UP Election 2022 SBSP chief om prakash rajbhar on alliance with akhilesh yadav samajwadi party

UP Election: Om Prakash Rajbhar has said that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will not betray him. He has 100% faith in Akhilesh.

When SubhSP chief Rajbhar, who was in alliance with SP in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, was asked questions on BJP’s victory and the deception of SP, he said that SP will not betray him, he has got everything from Akhilesh. At the same time, on the victory of BJP, he said that BJP cannot win.

In fact, the Suhaldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, which entered the fray in alliance with BJP last time in UP, is in alliance with Samajwadi Party this time. SubhSP chief OP Rajbhar has on many occasions spoken of considering SP chief Akhilesh Yadav as his leader and is in the fray to make him the CM.

While speaking with Bharat Samachar, the SubhSP chief said on SP’s deceitful talk- “Why will you cheat, we have got what we wanted to get. What’s left? We had made up our mind to bid farewell to the Bharatiya Janata Party, the people of the state have started the farewell of the BJP, the government will be formed with a full majority.

After this, when Rajbhar was asked a question about the victory of BJP and his return to BJP, he said that BJP cannot win. He said- “How will you come, the door is closed, if anyone is most upset with Omprakash, then they are the BJP, they are very upset, how to get out. Om Prakash Rajbhar was the ocean and he understood this pond.

On the other hand, when Rajbhar was asked the question of who believes in Akhilesh Yadav, he said that he has 100 percent faith in the SP chief. He said that Akhilesh has run the government for five years. Have done development work. He said that the work of only two leaders is visible in Lucknow, one of Mayawati and the other of Akhilesh Yadav. He further said that he had decided three years ago that BJP has to be removed from power. now is the time. The public has made up its mind.