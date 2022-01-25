UP election 2022 Siwalkhas seat Aazad Samaj Party candidate Bhupendra Singh bafar criminal record

In the UP elections this time too, the parties are giving tickets fiercely to the candidates with criminal image. Serious cases are registered against many big leaders to small leaders. One such candidate of Azad Samaj Party is Bhupendra Singh. When he was asked about the cases registered, he said that who is the criminal criminal, me or the BJP candidate? He also has 18 cases registered against him.

Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) candidate Bhupendra Singh is popularly known as “Baafar”. They are confident that their criminal history will not give them any trouble in the coming assembly elections. Bhupendra Singh is contesting from Siwalkhas assembly constituency in Meerut district. Baffer appears confident when asked about criminal cases. He says- “Who is the culprit? I or Bharatiya Janata Party BJP candidate against whom 18 cases are registered. Why should I not join politics when a party claiming good governance has fielded such a candidate from Sivalkhas. I will ask people to vote for me with folded hands. Wait for the results.”

Singh had 31 criminal cases registered against him at one point of time. Of these, 14 cases are pending. He is pitted against Maninderpal Singh of BJP, former MLA Ghulam Mohammad of SP-RLD alliance, Najakat Ali of BSP and Jagdish Prasad of Congress.

Bhupendra Singh, a native of Meerut, was released on bail five months ago. In April 2021, the police put him in jail after Bafar and his associates allegedly opened fire on the police party that was taking criminal Rohit Sandu to court. A sub-inspector was killed in this attack.

When Bafar was asked a question on contesting elections from the Azad Samaj Party (K), he said that his ideology coincides with that of the party’s founder who fights for the poor and downtrodden. ASP (K), is contesting its first election. It was founded by lawyer-turned-politician Chandrashekhar Azad in 2020. The party has formed the Social Assimilation Alliance along with several other smaller organisations.

On the other hand, BJP candidate Maninderpal Singh has claimed that the contest on this seat is between the SP-RLD alliance and the BJP. He said- “All the cases registered against me are politically motivated and minor offenses but Baafar is a notorious criminal who is facing charges of murder, dacoity, kidnapping and robbery. ‘Baafar’ is nothing but a political joke.”

If sources are to be believed, BJP has fielded Maninderpal Singh instead of sitting MLA Jitendrapal Singh in view of the anti-incumbency wave in this seat. About 30 percent of the 3.24 lakh voters in Siwalkhas seat are Muslims and 20 percent are Jats, while about 18 percent are from Scheduled Castes.