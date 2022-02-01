up election 2022 SP eye on obc vote bank while bjp uses hindutva trump card

UP Election: Samajwadi Party seems to be attracting OBC votes in this election. Whereas BJP seems to be focusing more on Hindutva.

Home Minister Amit Shah himself is handling the campaign of election campaign in western UP. With Shah entering the fray, it seems as if the SP-RLD alliance is causing the BJP to be upset, at least seeing Shah’s activism in western UP. While Akhilesh’s eyes are on OBCs apart from their traditional votes this time, the BJP once again seems to be going prominently on the issue of Hindutva.

After several OBC leaders left the BJP and joined the SP, Shah immediately took charge of the election campaign in his hands. It is obvious that Akhilesh will get a lot of help if the strong OBC leaders go to the SP. Ahead of the Muslim-Yadav vote bank, this time Akhilesh’s eyes are on OBC votes, which he seems to be trying to do in his favor. On the other hand, RLD has a lot of dominance among Jats in western UP, and Akhilesh has won here too. The alliance of SP and RLD is creating problems for the BJP.

Akhilesh has a big challenge this time, this is the first election in which he is separated from the shadow of his father Mulayam Singh Yadav and is in the electoral fray. Mulayam Singh Yadav is no longer in active politics. In both the outreach to the OBCs and the alliance with RLD chief Jayant Choudhary, Akhilesh has shown a new SP face. In western UP, this alliance also brings together Jats and Muslims. Both are two major groups in the region, whose relations became strained in the 2013 riots.

In this election, with the wave of PM Modi decreasing to some extent, the hold of BJP on OBC votes is also seen to be loosening. OBCs constitute more than 50 percent of the state’s population. In 2017, SP contested 311 seats and won 47 seats with 21.82 per cent votes and RLD contested on 277 seats, winning just 1 seat and getting 1.78 per cent votes. BJP got 39.7% votes.

SP supporter Bhav Singh, who runs a vegetable shop in Fatehabad, says that the strategy of SP is working on this, its base is getting bigger. Now that Jats are with us, many communities are supporting us. Some of them had switched to the BJP in 2017 and 2019. Another vegetable seller Laxman Mahore also says something similar. He points out that rising prices and unemployment are big issues. Even Dalits want to see SP-RLD win in this election.

Mahesh Chand Yadav, who runs a truck service center in Agra, also agrees that the equation is happening, but says it doesn’t make him enthusiastic about the SP-RLD’s prospects. He said- “It is not likely to make much difference except in a tough fight. BJP’s defeat is unlikely as it enjoys urban support and while backward people are not vocal about it, BJP has a vote bank in the name of Ram Mandir.

Jawar Singh, who runs a small roadside hotel in Mathura, was angry with the BJP over farmer laws. He said- “The Jat farmers were already angry with the Yogi government, then came the atrocities of the police. Jats are proud people. They will never forgive BJP”.

Bablu Kushwaha, a farmer from Agra, says that the backward castes have to decide whether they want religion or development… the government has no issue other than the temple. Man’s stomach will not be filled from the temple.

In the 2017 assembly elections, the BJP had won 312 out of 384 seats. It was then supported by non-Yadav OBC communities like Kurmi, Maurya, Shakya, Saini, Kushwaha, Rajbhar and Nishad. Then BJP had promised development and jobs apart from Hindutva. Now, apart from the OBCs turning to the SP-RLD, unemployment continues to be a problem for the BJP.

Meanwhile, the Muslim vote is expected to go to the SP-RLD. Ahmed, who works as a daily wage laborer in Agra city, says- “Muslims will not allow their votes to be divided this time. They will vote only for SP.” However, Azamgarh’s Ayaz Asif, who is studying at Aligarh Muslim University, expects at least some Muslim votes to go to Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM.

Kasganj is one of the constituencies where the BJP is expected to win easily. Saurav Verma, an accountant at a brick kiln, says – “In this constituency, the BJP has the support of Lodh Rajputs, Baghels, Thakurs and Rajputs. There is no big dent in its vote base.”