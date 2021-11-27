UP Election 2022 Survey: SP and BSP together may have a huge impact on BJP – 46% of votes are estimated in the voter survey- UP Election 2022 Survey: SP and BSP together may have a huge impact on BJP

According to the C Voter survey, the political temperature is very hot in Uttar Pradesh regarding the elections to be held early next year. C Voter has got to know the mood of the people of UP through weekly survey.

In the survey conducted for the UP Election 2022, BJP is undoubtedly emerging as the largest party, but if SP-BSP get together, then it is seen in a position to feed all four. In the last elections, both had fought together, but still their vote percentage was much less than that of the BJP.

In the 2017 assembly elections, the BJP stood first with 325 seats in the 403 assembly. SP got 54 and BSP could get only 19 seats. After the election, the alliance of both was also broken. In this weekly survey, the SP-BSP is expected to get 46 percent of the vote. Even if the vote share of Congress is added with that of SP, BJP may be in trouble.

In the C Voter survey, BJP is getting 40 percent votes and SP 32 percent votes. BSP is expected to get 14, Congress 8 and others 6 per cent. If compared with the figures of last November 20, the votes polled by the Bahujan Samaj Party have come down by 1 per cent. Whereas according to the survey data, Congress is getting 8 percent votes in the UP elections as of today. In the November 20 survey, this figure was 7 per cent. That means his condition seems to be improving.

BJP+ 40% SP+ 32% BSP 14% Congress 8% other 6% Source- C Voter

In this survey, 6 thousand 929 people of UP have participated. The survey is from 18 to 24 November. It has a margin of error plus minus three to plus minus 5 percent.

In an earlier survey, Yogi Adityanath was said to be the most popular leader for the post of CM. Yogi was told by 43 percent of the people as their first choice. Akhilesh Yadav was described by 32 percent of the people as their first choice for the post of CM.

4 percent people want to see Priyanka Gandhi as the CM of UP. However, in the weekly survey, Mayawati is emerging fast. In the earlier survey, only 5 per cent people considered him as a contender for the post of CM. With the elections approaching, people’s inclination towards him seems to be increasing.