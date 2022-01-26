UP Election 2022 Swami Prasad Maurya daughter Sanghamitra Maurya said herself BJP worker and expressed full faith in PM Modi

UP Election 2022: Sanghamitra Maurya said that she will remain in BJP and has full loyalty to the policies of the party.

Uttar Pradesh Election: As the polling date for the first phase of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh is approaching, the activities of leaders and parties are also increasing. Swami Prasad Maurya, who was a minister in BJP till some time ago, has now joined the Samajwadi Party. However, his daughter and Badaun MP Sanghamitra Maurya is still in the BJP. He refused to switch parties with his father, saying he was right where he was. She made it clear that she is neither changing her party nor leaving the MP’s post. That is, the relationship between father and daughter is also intact and the political direction of both is also different.

Describing himself as a BJP worker, Sanghamitra Maurya on Tuesday expressed full faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sanghamitra Maurya, who arrived in Badaun for the first time after her father quit the BJP, was present during the process of filing nomination papers by her party men for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Polling is to be held in Badaun in the second phase on February 14. He said that the BJP would win all the six seats in Badaun district. “I am a BJP worker and I have full faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said. On the question of journalists that your father Swami Prasad Maurya is saying that there is no respect for backwards and Dalits in BJP, he replied that this matter has reached Prime Minister Modi and he will solve it.

When asked about the post made by himself on Facebook about himself and Aparna Yadav, Sanghamitra Maurya said, “I had written in it that since when did the caste and religion of sisters and daughters start. I told this to those people on Facebook who keep giving advice without asking.

When his father Swami Prasad Maurya left the BJP and joined the Samajwadi Party, he was asked a lot of questions on Facebook. He had asked in the post, “Should it also be linked to ‘class’ that daughter (Maurya) is backward and daughter-in-law (Bisht) is upper caste.”