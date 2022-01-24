UP Election: aap candidate Joginder singh attempts self immolation outside collectorate office in muzaffarnagar

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the high-voltage drama of the Aam Aadmi Party candidate has come to the fore in Muzaffarnagar. Aam Aadmi Party candidate tried to commit suicide by sprinkling oil on himself. However, due to this the policemen present there stopped the candidate from committing self-immolation. A video of this incident is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

The nomination of Aam Aadmi Party candidate Joginder Singh from Meerapur assembly constituency has been canceled by the administration. On the cancellation of nomination, Joginder Singh made many allegations against the administration. Joginder Singh, who was a Subedar Major in the Army, had filed his nomination from the Meerapur assembly seat, but there were some shortcomings in his form. He says that even after submitting the affidavit, his application was not taken into consideration and in the end it was told that the nomination has been cancelled.

In the video going viral, it can be seen that Joginder Singh, after taking off his jacket, lifts a box full of oil in front of the collectorate office and tries to sprinkle oil on himself. At the same time, a policeman present there swiftly moves towards them and snatches the oil box from their hands. But Joginder Singh looks very angry and tries to snatch the box from the hands of the policeman.

In the meantime, other policemen come there who remove them from there. AAP candidate Joginder Singh alleged that the administration was working under pressure and doing dictatorship. He alleged that the Returning Officer did not listen to him and said that the nomination was cancelled. After this Joginder Singh tried to commit self-immolation. However, the policemen stopped him from doing so.

Let us inform that nominations are being filed for the first and second phases for the assembly elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh. For the first phase of assembly elections, about 97 candidates have filed their nominations for 6 assembly seats in Muzaffarnagar district.