up election bjp fielded kalicharan rajbhar against om prakash rajbhar from zahoorabad assembly

While Om Prakash Rajbhar and Kalicharan Rajbhar are in the fray on this seat, former minister Shadab Fatima is also making an impact from here. Shadab Fatima contested from Zahoorabad in 2012 and defeated Om Prakash Rajbhar.

The BJP on Saturday released the list of nine candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. According to the list released on Saturday, BJP has fielded Kalicharan Rajbhar against Subhaspa leader Om Prakash Rajbhar. Kalicharan Rajbhar has been made a candidate from Zahoorabad. He has been an MLA from this seat even before.

Kalicharan Rajbhar, who contested on a BJP ticket in front of OP Rajbhar, joined the BJP only two months ago. He left the SP and joined the BJP. Kalicharan Rajbhar has been an MLA from Zahoorabad assembly constituency in 2002 and 2007 on a BSP ticket. However, he later joined the Samajwadi Party. Kalicharan Rajbhar had contested from Zahoorabad on SP ticket in the last election but he lost the election to Om Prakash Rajbhar, the candidate of the then BJP and SubhaSP alliance.

Due to Kalicharan Rajbhar contesting from this seat, the fight in Zahoorabad has become triangular. While Om Prakash Rajbhar and Kalicharan Rajbhar are in the fray on this seat, former minister Shadab Fatima is also making an impact from here. Shadab Fatima contested from Zahoorabad in 2012 and defeated Om Prakash Rajbhar. After this she was also a minister in the Akhilesh cabinet, but in 2016, Fatima’s ticket was cut due to differences between Akhilesh and Shivpal. However, in this election, she is contesting on a BSP ticket.

Let us inform that there are about 4,46,682 voters in the Zahoorabad assembly seat. Out of which about 2,15,828 are male voters and 1,88,840 are female voters. There are 75,490 Dalit voters in this seat. Apart from this, there are about 66 thousand Rajbhar community voters in this seat. There are about 43 thousand Yadav voters and about 27 thousand Muslim voters. The Brahmin community also has about 14,000 voters in this seat.

Let us inform that Zahoorabad seat comes in Ghazipur district and voting will be held on this seat on March 7 and results will be declared on March 10.