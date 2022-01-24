UP Election farmer leader rakesh tikait taunts on bjp and said Hindus Muslims and Jinnah on official stay in Uttar Pradesh

Rakesh Tikait, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, has already announced that he will not support any party or alliance. He also wrote on social media that farmers have to see the profit and loss themselves, we do not support any party.

Rakesh Tikait, a big face of the farmers’ movement on the border of Delhi, has taken a jibe at the BJP regarding the assembly elections, saying that Hindu Muslims and Jinnah are on official stay in Uttar Pradesh. At the same time, he said that farmers selling crops at half the rate know who to vote for?

While talking to the media personnel, when farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was asked what will be your stand in the UP elections. In response, Tikait said that even after 13 months of training in Delhi, if he has to tell in the election what will be the stand. This means the training was raw. Even after selling the crop at half the rate, the matter of election will have to be told what to do. At the same time, he said that by selling the crop at half the rate, he can give it where he wants to vote. They are all smart and will do their job.

Apart from this, Rakesh Tikait said that Hindu Muslim and Jinnah are the official guests of Uttar Pradesh on two and a half months stay. Will stay here till March 15 and will give discourses from the government stage. The public should not come to his discourses. Further, when he was asked whose government would be formed, he said that we do not know whose government will be formed. But the people will not vote for him.

Even though Rakesh Tikait is away from politics, many farmer leaders agitating along the border have decided to form a party and contest the Punjab elections. At the same time, farmer leader Tejinder Singh Virk has also been made a star campaigner by the Samajwadi Party in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Elections are being held in Uttar Pradesh in seven phases. The first phase of polling will be held on February 10. The second phase of polling will be held on February 14, while the third phase will be held on February 20. The fourth phase of polling will be held on 23 February, fifth phase on 27 February, sixth phase on 3 March and seventh phase on 7 March. Counting of votes will take place on March 10.