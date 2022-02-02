UP Election Husband Dayashankar Singh happy after ticket of wife Swati Singh was cut, said will try to get won Rajeshwar Singh with all his might –

Said that the party which thinks that it can win the election, only he is given the ticket. The party has taken the decision to give ticket to Rajeshwar Singh.

Minister in the UP government on the famous Sarojininagar assembly seat of Lucknow Swati Singh The tug of war between her husband Dayashankar Singh and her husband, Dayashankar Singh, was brought down by the party, instead of making both the candidates, Rajrajeshwar Singh was fielded. With this the dispute ended, but the quarrel between husband and wife for the same seat remains a matter of discussion in the political arena.

while talking to aaj tak news channel Dayashankar Singh expressed great happiness on getting the ticket to Rajarajeshwar Singh. He said that he would try his best to make Rajeshwar Singh win. Said that Rajeshwar Singh is also from Ballia and he also comes from there. So there is also family ties between the two.

He denied that the ticket was cut due to a mutual fight. Said that it is not that because of the quarrel between husband and wife Rajeshwar Singh has been made a candidate. He said that the ticket is given to the party which thinks it can win the election. The party has taken the decision to give ticket to Rajeshwar Singh. The party must have thought of something good for us too. On the question of ticket cut, Dayashankar said that tickets of many families have been cut. There is no such thing as pain.

Among the BJP’s announced candidates on Tuesday, the party has fielded Rajarajeshwar Singh, who was elected from Uttar Pradesh Police Service (UPPPS) in 2007 in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in place of Swati Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) in Lucknow’s Sarojini Nagar assembly constituency. He had gone on deputation to the IRS and took Voluntary Retirement (VRS).

While in the ED, Singh investigated many cases like 2G spectrum scam, AgustaWestland helicopter deal, Aircel Maxis scam, Amrapali scam and remained in the limelight. Political experts say that both Swati Singh and her husband Dayashankar Singh were contending for the ticket in Sarojini Nagar and to end this conflict, the party has fielded a new face. Rajeshwar Singh remained popular even as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Lucknow.