UP Election: Just not in touch, even when I was a minister, Mukhtar used to go to jail to meet Ansari, said OP Rajbhar

Om Prakash Rajbhar, who left the BJP this time in the UP assembly elections and formed an alliance with the SP, has given a big statement about Mukhtar Ansari and his relationship. Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief OP Rajbhar said that I am not only in touch with Mukhtar Ansari, but used to visit him in jail several times while being a minister.

See BJP own leaders: Rajbhar while talking to a TV channel said that when I was a minister, I had gone to Banda jail 6 times and had gone to meet Mukhtar Ansari 9 times in planting. On the question of giving tickets to his sons, Rajbhar said that if he asks, we will consider. He said that only Akhilesh Yadav and OP Rajbhar are visible to the BJP. The allegations against their own leaders are not visible.

Rajbhar said, “People are making BJP leaders run in the village. People are beating the MLA. He leaves his car and runs away. People are tearing the MP’s kurta too.” He said for BJP leaders, “Jas karni tas bhog vidhata, hell jaat ko pachta ko.”

Let us inform that Abbas Ansari, son of Bahubali leader Mukhtar Ansari, who is in jail, is also ready to try his luck in politics. According to the information, Abbas can hit the electoral rhythm from Omprakash Rajbhar’s party. In such a situation, Rajbhar has also made it clear that if he is asked for a ticket, he will consider it.

Rajbhar said, “When Rajnath Singh’s sons can contest elections, why not Mukhtar Ansari’s sons? He said that BJP should not talk about morality. Many of their leaders have criminal cases.

No, on the other hand, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is also an attacker on CM Yogi. He accused the Yogi government of being casteist. In an interview to ‘Hindustan Times’, Akhilesh Yadav said that Yogi Adityanath favors the Thakurs. Akhilesh said that caste discrimination is being done at every level in this government.

