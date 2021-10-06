Up election me BSP: Mayawati’s soft corner Q for BJP, Lakhimpur Kheri case I QU BSP workers did not protest

Highlights Politics heated up after the death of nine people in the Lakhimpur Kheri case

Congress, SP, RLD and PSP attack BJP in UP

Opponents took to the streets against the BJP, openly targeting everyone

Mayawati only expressed her grief over the Lakhimpur incident by tweeting

Lucknow

Nine people have so far lost their lives in Sunday’s violence in Lakhimpur Kheri. Minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish is accused of trampling farmers protesting in Tikuniya with a car. Here a mob beat four people to death. Politics has intensified over this issue. Politics is hot in the entire state. With the exception of BSP, all opposition parties including Congress, Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal took to the streets.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, RLD’s Jayant Chaudhary, Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party’s Shivpal Singh Yadav, everyone seemed active in the case. Activists from all parties took to the streets but Mayawati tweeted only 6 times about the incident.

This is only done through tweets and rot speeches.

This is not the first time Mayawati has ended an incident by just tweeting. She just keeps tweeting on every issue, she does not become a part of the movement to hold herself or any BSP worker.

Political analyst Rameshwar Pandey said Mayawati considers the Congress and the SP as her opponents rather than the BJP. Its wires are connected to the BJP somewhere. It could also be because they have the sword of unequal wealth hanging over them.

‘Mayawati believes she can be kingmaker’

Rameshwar Pandey said that BSP is working on Dalit and Brahmin votes. Tomorrow BSP may come in the role of kingmaker. She has already run the government with the BJP. She can still run the government with the BJP, she does not oppose it.

‘Taking to the streets is not Mayawati’s strategy’

Mayawati’s tweets are also on the government’s indifference. His tweets are also not very aggressive towards the BJP. Anyway, the BSP’s strategy was never to take to the streets. Kanshiram also used to go from village to village and form organizations but did not come on the streets. This is the strategy of the party even today. Mayawati is confident that her vote bank will not go anywhere.

… That is why the focus is on SP and Congress.

They are the most aggressive with the Congress and the SP. The SP is pulling their Dalit-Muslim vote bank. Mayawati has previously worked on a combination of Muslim and Dalit. This time, she is running on a Dalit-Brahmin alliance, in a situation where she has been threatened by the Congress, but the vote bank for the BJP and the vote bank for the BSP do not clash much.

‘Fear of Central Investigation Agency’

At the same time, political analyst Ashok Pandey said that politics is for votes. Mayawati has her own vote bank. Even if Mayawati goes on the streets, her vote bank will not be affected. Mayawati does not need such politics. She is well aware that there is no political benefit to her from being on the streets or being aggressive. Besides, all the leaders who do not do clean politics are scared. Mayawati is one of them. She knows that if she becomes too aggressive with the BJP, she may suffer.

‘Modi has to be aggressive’

Ashok Pandey said that BSP chiefs know that BJP and their vote bank are different. BJP gets backward and upper caste votes. Mayawati has her own Dalit vote bank. This time she is carrying a Dalit-Brahmin combination. It is true that Brahmin is angry with the UP government somewhere, but even so, he cannot hear Modi badly.

‘… then the Dalit-Savarna combination will be affected’

Ashok Pandey said Mayawati knew that if she attacked the BJP, her Dalit-Savarna alliance would be affected. NBT editor Sudhir Mishra, on the other hand, said Mayawati was of the view that she would have to join hands with any party, so she was never aggressive.