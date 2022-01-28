UP Election Rita Bahuguna Joshi announced retirement from electoral politics after BJP decided not to give ticket to her son

BJP has decided not to give ticket to Mayank Joshi, son of Rita Bahuguna Joshi, MP from Prayagraj, for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Rita Bahuguna Joshi has decided to retire from electoral politics after her son did not get the ticket for the assembly elections.

According to the report of ABP News, Rita Bahuguna Joshi said that BJP has decided not to give ticket to her son and now she herself is retiring from electoral politics. He also said that his term of Lok Sabha is ending in 2024. After that she will not contest any election in future. Apart from this, he also said that his son is intelligent and he is free to take his own decisions.

In fact, Mayank Joshi, son of BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi, was seeking ticket from Lucknow Cantt Assembly. Even in the past, he supported the demand of giving ticket to his son, saying that his son has been working in BJP for 12 years. If he has asked for a ticket for his work, that is his right too. If the rule of the party is that only one ticket per family, then I am ready to resign as MP.

However, she has made it clear that she will not leave the BJP and if the party wants, she will also campaign for the candidates in the assembly elections. According to media reports, in the year 2019, after Rita Bahuguna became an MP, she also wanted to contest her son from here in the assembly by-election on the Lucknow Cantt seat, but the party had given ticket to Suresh Tiwari. Presently Suresh Tiwari is the MLA from this seat.

Let us inform that Rita Bahuguna Joshi was elected MLA from Lucknow Cantt Assembly seat for two consecutive terms in 2012 and 2017. In 2012 she became MLA on Congress ticket but in 2017 she switched to BJP and was once again elected as MLA from Lucknow Cantt. However, in 2019, she was elected MP from Prayagraj on a BJP ticket. Rita Bahuguna Joshi remained in the Congress for a long time and she also held many big posts in the Congress.