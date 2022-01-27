UP Election SP spokesperson took jibe at BJP in aajtak tv debate over amit shah statement during jat leaders meeting

On Wednesday, just before the assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Jat leaders met BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma’s residence in New Delhi. During this he said that for 650 years you fought against the Mughals, we are also fighting.

On a statement made by Amit Shah in a meeting with Jat leaders on Wednesday, the SP spokesperson took a jibe at the BJP and said that Amit Shah was saying that his party fought the Mughals. If Nadir Shah had come 650 years ago, Amit Shah may have had some relation with him.

In a debate show organized on news channel Aaj Tak, anchor Anjana Om Kashyap asked SP spokesperson Ghanshyam Tiwari whether BJP will be able to break into western Uttar Pradesh through Amit Shah’s meeting with Jat leaders and Banke Bihari’s darshan in Mathura. In response to this question, Ghanshyam Tiwari said that the Home Minister meets on Republic Day because the conspiracy of hatred is failing.

Further, the SP spokesperson said that in the meeting in which Amit Shah was saying that for 650 years his party was fighting with the Mughals. If Nadir Shah had come 650 years, he may have had some relation. BJP has been fighting Mughals for 650 years but the leader of the same party, Pravesh Verma, was served a notice for hate speech two years ago. If BJP is trying to win hate and lose inflation, unemployment, then this is their wrong thinking.

Amit Shah also said that if you are angry with me then come to my house with Sanjeev Balyan, but don’t make mistake about your vote. This mistake will not be fixed before five years. You supported in 2014, 2017 and 2019, this time also support in blooming lotus. If there is any grievance, we can quarrel, but there should not be any resentment with the party.