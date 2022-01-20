UP Election Survey Result know who is leading in survey of 8 agencies

Eight agencies have carried out a survey for the Uttar Pradesh meeting elections. In most of these surveys, BJP authorities is seen to be fashioned. Nonetheless, some agencies have additionally projected the formation of the Samajwadi Occasion authorities in their survey. However the Congress appears to be performing the worst ever. In keeping with most of the surveys, the Congress is anticipated to get a lead in 7 seats.

In keeping with survey company C Voter, BJP is anticipated to get 223-235 seats, Samajwadi Occasion 145-157, BSP 8-16 and Congress 3-7 seats. In keeping with this survey, the BJP appears to be returning to the federal government once more. Equally, in the survey of G-Design Field, the BJP authorities is anticipated to be fashioned once more. In keeping with G-design field survey, BJP can get 245-267 seats, SP 125-148, BSP 5-9, Congress 3-7 seats.

Equally, in the survey of India TV and Republic-P MARQ, the BJP authorities is additionally seen. In keeping with the India TV survey, the place BJP is anticipated to get 230-235, Samajwadi Occasion 160-165, BSP 2-5 and Congress 3-7. However, in the Republic-P MARQ survey, BJP is getting 252-272 seats, Samajwadi Occasion 111-131, BSP 8-16 and Congress 3-9 seats.

Aside from this, in the survey of Polstrat NewsX, BJP has been given 235-245, SP 120-130, BSP 13-16, Congress 4-5 seats. On the similar time, in keeping with the survey of Instances Now, BJP can get 240 seats, Samajwadi Occasion 143, BSP 10 and Congress 8 seats. Whereas in the India Information-Jan Ki Baat survey, BJP has been given 226-246 seats, Samajwadi Occasion 144-160, BSP 18-12 and Congress 0-1.

The BJP authorities is not being fashioned solely in the survey of DB Stay. On this survey, solely 144-152 seats have been given to BJP, 203-211 to Samajwadi Occasion, 12-20 to BSP and 19-27 to Congress. If we take the common of all these surveys, then BJP can get 224-236 seats, SP 144-156, BSP 8-13 and Congress 5-9 seats.