up election union minister Anupriya Patel attacked sbsp leader Rajbhar on news 24 tv channel

Anupriya Patel said that those who accuse Apna Dal and the alliance they are in, their main party has formed the government many times in the state. They should also tell what decisions they took in favor of backwards.

Apna Dal has tied up with Bharatiya Janata Party for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. During a TV program, Apna Dal leader and Union Minister Anupriya Patel on the allegations of SubhaSP leader Om Prakash Rajbhar said that we have not eaten cream while sitting in the government for five years. The issues of backwards have been raised in front of the government.

During an interview given to TV channel News 24, when Anchor Manak Gupta asked the question to Union Minister Anupriya Patel that Subhaspa leader Om Prakash Rajbhar and his associate leaders say that Anupriya Patel is making a big mistake, BJP has criticized the backward classes. Didn’t do anything for it and he has only eaten cream after sitting for five years. They are still together in the greed of power.

On these allegations of Om Prakash Rajbhar, Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel said that she has not eaten cream for five years but has struggled for the people. We have raised every issue of the backward, downtrodden and deprived community we represent by staying in our allies and in the government. Many issues have also been resolved. Reservation of backwards has been implemented in Sainik School, OBC Commission has got constitutional status, reservation has been implemented in NEET. These are all such subjects on which Apna Dal has raised its voice.

Anupriya Patel also said that I am not saying that all the issues have been resolved. There are many more issues related to backward classes, we feel that in future we will move towards their solution. But those who blame Apna Dal and the coalition they are in, their main party has formed the government several times in the state. They should also tell what decisions they took in favor of backwards.

Apna Dal has so far announced 4 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Last time BJP had given 11 seats to Apna Dal, out of which it won nine seats. However, this time Apna Dal is seeking more seats. According to media reports, BJP can give about 19 seats to Apna Dal this time.