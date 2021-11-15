up election when asked on women ticket from yogi adityanath epic answer on congress

When Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was questioned on giving 40 percent election tickets to women in UP, he raised questions on the Congress itself and said that why the Congress does not make an ordinary woman its president.

Assembly elections are near in Uttar Pradesh and in such a situation all the parties are making some special promises. This time Congress wants to improve its situation in Uttar Pradesh by relying on women. That is why Priyanka Gandhi has been given the charge there. He has also announced that 40 percent women will be given election tickets by the party. Recently, during a news channel program in Ayodhya, when Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was asked the question, what will you do for women?

CM Yogi stained another question in response. “Then why doesn’t Congress make a common woman its president?” he asked. He said, make Aradhana Mishra the national president. Or make someone else whose entire family has been in Congress. It has been many years that no president is being found. If there is no qualified person in the family, then the post will remain vacant.

When asked about giving 40 percent tickets to women from the BJP side, Yogi said, I am also a supporter of women, but there must be something on the ground. If someone says that I will grow paddy on the Himalayas and give tractors to the people. So it’s not possible. Congress wants to cultivate paddy in the desert. Congress has nothing left in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Yogi was asked that the Samajwadi Party is a big challenge and the problem of Lakhimpur Kheri also remains a challenge. On this, Yogi said that BJP will win all the seven seats of Lakhimpur, you take it by writing from me. Last time we won 325 seats, this time we will win even more seats. Yogi said, we lost where there was overconfidence. In other places BJP has been victorious. The Bharatiya Janata Party has raised the flag in the Panchayat elections as well.