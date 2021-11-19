UP Elections 2022 and Purvanchal Expressway: Akhilesh Yadav Not Having Vaccine Yet what message will it send? When asked questions to UP Ex CM in the election rally, he started giving such arguments

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav reached Ghazipur on Wednesday after PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the Purvanchal Expressway. During this, a question was asked to former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav, who arrived in a huge crowd. Actually, Akhilesh Yadav has not yet got the corona vaccine. Asking the question about this, it was asked whether this is not sending a wrong message to the public? Akhilesh Yadav also replied to this.

Akhilesh Yadav was asked- ‘There is so much crowd, still you have not taken the vaccine! You are not feeling the risk?’ On this, Akhilesh Yadav said in response- ‘I have got corona, and many studies say that those who have got corona will not get it very soon.’ NDTV reporter said, ‘No-no but it is happening again to many people. In such a situation, the former CM said- ‘Those who took the vaccine are also getting it again.’

Akhilesh Yadav is told that- ‘Still the risk is less with the vaccine. On this Akhilesh Yadav repeats his point again. He says- ‘Those who have got corona once, they will not have such corona again. The day India’s flag will be in that certificate, I will take the vaccine. Has any President-Prime Minister in the world put his picture on the certificate of Corona Vaccine? engaged in America, Europe or adjacent China?’

In such a situation, Akhilesh Yadav was asked – ‘Suppose it is, but there is a personal risk. This message is also going in public. Science shows that the risk of corona is reduced with the vaccine. On this, Akhilesh Yadav says while arguing- ‘Will you also deny the fact that people who have got corona are less at risk. Even after getting the vaccine, many people are getting corona. It is not a matter of going into the election without a vaccine. It is a matter of development that this kind of development will happen or not of UP? I am happy that I can at least give such a good infrastructure to the country.

Let us inform, Samajwadi Party’s National President and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav addressed a public meeting in Pakhnapura, Ghazipur. During this, he fiercely targeted the BJP government. During this, Akhilesh Yadav said- ‘The dream of Purvanchal Expressway was not of BJP. The dream of connecting Ghazipur to Lucknow was the dream of the socialists, for which the foundation stone of Purvanchal Expressway was laid five years ago.