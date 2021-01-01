UP Elections 2022 CM Yogi Adityanath taunted Priyanka Gandhi is an international leader would have gone to Italy more than UP

Assembly elections are going to be held in Uttar Pradesh next year, regarding which all the parties have opened their front. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is also active in Uttar Pradesh. Priyanka Gandhi can become the face of Congress in the state, about which Yogi Adityanath has taunted. He has said that Priyanka Gandhi is an international leader, why is she spending her talent in Uttar Pradesh.

Today’s programs ‘Panchayat Aaj Tak 2021’ Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Yogi Adityanath targeted his opponents regarding the Uttar Pradesh elections. Yogi Adityanath was asked the question that if Congress takes Priyanka Gandhi against Yogi, then what will be the main challenge for him?

In response, Adityanath said, ‘He is a very big leader, a national leader. Why are you trying to absorb your talent in the state? There are so many great leaders, of international level. She may have gone to Italy more than she comes to Uttar Pradesh. Yogi Adityanath further said, ‘International leaders should contest international elections, national level elections, state elections are small elections.’

Yogi Adityanath has also taunted his opponent and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav. He said that there was a food distribution program of the government in the past, Akhilesh Yadav also went out for a picnic with his BMW cycle to show his presence. But the people of the state cannot be misled by having a picnic.

At the same time, while talking on the unemployment of Uttar Pradesh, the CM said that Uttar Pradesh is the first state in the country which did not allow the industries of the state to be closed even during the second wave of Corona.

During this, Yogi Adityanath was also questioned on the dead bodies flowing in the Ganges during Kovid, in response to which He started telling the methods of last rites of Hindus. He said that such a situation was not created for the first time in Uttar Pradesh, but similar pictures were seen in 2012 and 2014 also. But after 2017 we had put a stop to it.

After this Yogi Adityanath said that there are three types of funeral procession in the Hindu system. One is Agni Samadhi Sanskar, second Bhu Samadhi and third water flow.





