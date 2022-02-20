Entertainment

UP elections 2022 Kangana Ranaut came out in support of BJP, now again sought votes from the public for the UP elections yogi government

21 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
UP elections 2022 Kangana Ranaut came out in support of BJP, now again sought votes from the public for the UP elections yogi government
Written by admin
UP elections 2022 Kangana Ranaut came out in support of BJP, now again sought votes from the public for the UP elections yogi government

UP elections 2022 Kangana Ranaut came out in support of BJP, now again sought votes from the public for the UP elections yogi government

Kangana Ranaut is openly asking for votes for BJP in the UP elections.

Political parties are constantly showing their strength to win the Uttar Pradesh elections 2022. This time in Uttar Pradesh, there is a tough competition between the Samajwadi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party. Voting is going on for the third phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Meanwhile, the stars of the film world are also appealing to the people to vote in this election. At the same time, film actress Kangana Ranaut is also seen supporting BJP in this election.

Kangana Ranaut is known for her impeccable style. Kangana Ranaut is counted among those actresses of the film world who are famous for striking sharply with their tongue. For a long time, his inclination has been seen towards the Bharatiya Janata Party. At the same time, in the UP elections also, Kangana Ranaut is openly asking for votes for BJP.

Even before the third phase of Uttar Pradesh elections, Kangana has appealed to people on Instagram to vote for BJP in the UP elections. Seeking votes, Kangana said, ‘I have done what she said, made pucca houses for the poor, made toilets from house to house, made a protective shield for mothers and sisters. Vote for Yogi Sarkar for your bright future and yourself.

Kangana further said, ‘If Yogi wins, the poor will win, the proud heads of mothers and sisters will win, every man of every class will win and your own state will win UP’. Earlier, Kangana Ranaut also shared a video. In this video too, Kangana was seen asking for votes for BJP.

READ Also  Metropolitan Opera returns with 'Fire Shut Up in My Bones'
kangana

In this video, Kangana said that we have to bring back our favorite Yogi Sarkar, so we have to vote wholeheartedly. Along with this, he has appealed to as many people as possible to vote. Let us inform that in the third phase of the UP assembly elections, voting is going on in 59 assembly seats in 16 districts. In this polling, more than two crore 15 lakh voters are listed in the voter list to vote. Of these, there are more than one crore 16 lakh male voters and more than 99 lakh female voters. There are more than one thousand third gender voters involved. A total of 627 candidates are trying their luck in the third phase.


#elections #Kangana #Ranaut #support #BJP #sought #votes #public #elections #yogi #government

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Ranbir Kapoor insults photographers: Ranbir Kapoor's shocking behavior makes him insulting as he is surrounded by photographers Watch the video

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment