UP elections 2022 Kangana Ranaut came out in support of BJP, now again sought votes from the public for the UP elections yogi government

Political parties are constantly showing their strength to win the Uttar Pradesh elections 2022. This time in Uttar Pradesh, there is a tough competition between the Samajwadi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party. Voting is going on for the third phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Meanwhile, the stars of the film world are also appealing to the people to vote in this election. At the same time, film actress Kangana Ranaut is also seen supporting BJP in this election.

Kangana Ranaut is known for her impeccable style. Kangana Ranaut is counted among those actresses of the film world who are famous for striking sharply with their tongue. For a long time, his inclination has been seen towards the Bharatiya Janata Party. At the same time, in the UP elections also, Kangana Ranaut is openly asking for votes for BJP.

Even before the third phase of Uttar Pradesh elections, Kangana has appealed to people on Instagram to vote for BJP in the UP elections. Seeking votes, Kangana said, ‘I have done what she said, made pucca houses for the poor, made toilets from house to house, made a protective shield for mothers and sisters. Vote for Yogi Sarkar for your bright future and yourself.

Kangana further said, ‘If Yogi wins, the poor will win, the proud heads of mothers and sisters will win, every man of every class will win and your own state will win UP’. Earlier, Kangana Ranaut also shared a video. In this video too, Kangana was seen asking for votes for BJP.

In this video, Kangana said that we have to bring back our favorite Yogi Sarkar, so we have to vote wholeheartedly. Along with this, he has appealed to as many people as possible to vote. Let us inform that in the third phase of the UP assembly elections, voting is going on in 59 assembly seats in 16 districts. In this polling, more than two crore 15 lakh voters are listed in the voter list to vote. Of these, there are more than one crore 16 lakh male voters and more than 99 lakh female voters. There are more than one thousand third gender voters involved. A total of 627 candidates are trying their luck in the third phase.