UP Elections battle between Bahubalis in Ayodhya Know who is SP candidate Abhay Singh

In the last assembly elections, Khabbu Tiwari defeated Abhay Singh by a margin of about 10 thousand. But in October last year, Khabbu Tiwari’s membership was terminated.

In the Gosaiganj seat of Ayodhya district, this time in the assembly elections, the battle of two musclemen can be seen. Actually Samajwadi Party has given ticket to former MLA Abhay Singh from this seat. At the same time, BJP is considering giving ticket to Aarti Tiwari, wife of Bahubali Khabbu Tiwari, who is in jail.

Both Abhay Singh and Khabbu Tiwari are bahubalis and have come face to face in the last two assembly elections. In the 2012 assembly elections, SP had given ticket to Abhay Singh with a domineering image from this seat and Indra Pratap Tiwari alias Khabbu Tiwari was given ticket from BSP. In that election, Abhay Singh defeated Khabbu Tiwari.

After this, Indra Pratap Tiwari left the BSP and joined the BJP before the 2017 assembly elections. Later BJP gave ticket to Indra Pratap Tiwari from Gosaiganj and like last time Abhay Singh got ticket from SP. In the last assembly elections, Khabbu Tiwari defeated Abhay Singh by a margin of about 10 thousand. But in October last year, Khabbu Tiwari’s membership was terminated. Currently, Khabbu Tiwari is in jail.

Due to being in jail, BJP is considering giving ticket to Aarti Tiwari, wife of Khabbu Tiwari, this time. Khabbu Tiwari is also called Dabang of Ayodhya. Several cases have been registered against him under sections like 302,307, 308, 386, 323, 420, 467, 471, 504, 506, 147, 148, 149, 307, 120B.

Let us tell you that in the year 2017, the BJP had won the five assemblies of Ayodhya, Ayodhya, Rudauli, Milkipur, Bikapur and Gosaiganj. Ved Prakash Gupta from Ayodhya assembly, Ramchandra Yadav of BJP from Rudauli assembly, Shobha Singh Chauhan, BJP candidate from Bikapur assembly, Indrapratap Tiwari of Gosaiganj assembly, BJP candidate Gorakhnath from Milkipur assembly had won.