UP Elections BJP campaign in Jatland Jayant and Akhilesh together will address alliance workers

Voting will be held in 58 seats in 11 districts in the first phase on February 10. In the first phase, voting will be held in the assembly seats of Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra districts.

The first phase of voting for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be held on February 10. Before the first phase of elections, BJP has also given strength in Jatland. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal’s Jayant Chaudhary will start their election campaign from Muzaffarnagar on Friday.

Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary will first address the workers of the SP-RLD alliance in Muzaffarnagar on Friday. It is believed that Akhilesh Yadav, who is facing the anger of Jats since 2013, will try to reach western UP by giving a message of brotherhood in Muzaffarnagar today. However, Jayant Chaudhary has reached the district on Thursday night to attend the program in Muzaffarnagar.

After Muzaffarnagar, both the leaders will come to Meerut and will address a press conference here. For the first time after the announcement of the election dates, both the leaders will address a public meeting in western Uttar Pradesh together. Earlier last year, both the leaders had addressed a rally in Siwalkhas assembly constituency on December 7. It is believed that for the next few days, both the leaders can participate in the campaign together in many districts of western Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP leaders are also running a public relations campaign in western Uttar Pradesh regarding the resentment created by the Jats due to the farmers’ movement. Many big leaders of BJP including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, National President JP Nadda, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, State President Swatantra Dev Singh and many ministers of the Center and the state are active in western UP. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will run a public relations campaign in Meerut today and will go door to door appealing to the people to vote for BJP.

