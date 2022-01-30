UP elections: BJP cut the tickets of 11 MLAs in Gorakhpur, gave new candidates on 15 seats, BJP leaders expressed surprise.

Many shocking decisions have been taken in the list of 91 candidates released by BJP on Friday. BJP has cut the ticket of 11 sitting MLAs in Gorakhpur region this time. While 15 new faces have been given place. Its own leaders are also expressing surprise at this decision of BJP.

Gorakhpur is the home district of CM Yogi and it is being said that his wishes have gone here. BJP leaders say that for 11 seats, candidates have not only changed, but in four more places where the party lost last time, new faces have also got a chance. If sources are to be believed, the party has taken this decision due to the anti-incumbency wave and the age of the leaders.

Of the 62 seats in the Gorakhpur region, where polling is to be held in the sixth and seven phases (March 3 and March 7), the BJP has so far announced 37 candidates. Of these, 43 percent are newcomers. Out of 295 names announced so far, BJP has cut tickets of 56 sitting MLAs. As CM, Adityanath is a member of the BJP’s state election committee. Also BJP UP President Swatantra Dev Singh and both the Deputy CMs along with other leaders like Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma participate in all the meetings related to finalization of the candidate.

A Gorakhpur BJP leader said that Adityanath has sway in the area. He said- “He is the CM and the face of the party for the elections. The situation was different in 2017 when he was only an MP and had limited access to organizational matters. Then, Maurya, who was the UP BJP chief, and state general secretary Sunil Bansal used to take major decisions on behalf of the state unit including Gorakhpur”. The BJP leader also said that the final decision is taken by the BJP high command.

A BJP leader said, “While making the changes, the party has largely ensured that the new candidates belong to the same caste as the previous MLAs whose tickets have been cut.”

Those whose ticket has been cut include the name of two-time BJP MLA Sant Prasad from Gorakhpur’s Khajni (Reserved) constituency. In his place, sitting MLA Shri Ram Chauhan has been given ticket from Ghangata seat of Sant Kabir Nagar district. Chouhan is a minister in the Adityanath government.

Speaking to The Sunday Express, Prasad admitted his disappointment. He said- “I would have no problem if a local leader took my place. I am a loyal BJP worker since 1980 and was elected as MLA in 1996 also. I had won this seat consecutively in 2012 and 2017″.

A BJP supporter said the seat would not be easy for the BJP without Prasad. She will face stiff competition from the female candidate fielded by the BSP. Similarly, BJP workers are surprised by the change in the surrounding districts like Kasya and Hata in Kushinagar district, Rampur Karkhana in Deoria. Little is known about the new faces in the area and party workers say they will face a tough fight from rival SP candidates.

A BJP worker said that if change was needed, the party should have chosen a loyal leader active in the area and known among the masses.

