UP elections: BJP’s focus on Ayodhya, 11 Chief Ministers including Yogi will reach ‘Ram Janmabhoomi’

First of all, all the Chief Ministers will go to Hanumangarhi where Hanuman ji’s aarti will be performed. The convoy of Chief Ministers will go to Ram Janmabhoomi from Hanumangarhi to do darshan worship.

After the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 13, now the focus of BJP is on Ayodhya. In fact, 11 Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states in Kashi will reach Ayodhya on December 15 and will see the ongoing temple construction work at Ram Janmabhoomi. Arrangements have been made for their stay and food and drink here. On this occasion, big sign boards have also been put up all over the city.

In this regard, the Ayodhya administration has confirmed the official protocol of 11 Chief Ministers and five Deputy CMs. The Chief Ministers are expected to reach Ayodhya from Lucknow on Wednesday. However, sources in the administration indicated that the chief ministers of Sikkim, Puducherry, Mizoram and Meghalaya may also reach Ayodhya.

Let us inform that the assembly elections are going to be held in the state next year. In such a situation, Ayodhya is considered very important for the BJP. Ayodhya District Magistrate Nitish Kumar informed that the convoy of Chief Ministers will reach Ayodhya on December 15 at 11 am after night’s rest in Lucknow. Before Ram Janmabhoomi they will visit Hanuman Garhi Temple.

CM who reached Ayodhya: These include Jai Ram Thakur of Himachal Pradesh, Pushkar Singh Dhami, CM of Uttarakhand, Pema Khandu of Arunachal Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan of Madhya Pradesh, Hemant Biswa Sarma of Assam, Basavaraj Bommai of Karnataka, Nongthombam Biren Singh of Manipur, Biplab Kumar of Tripura. God is involved.

At the same time, Bhupendrabhai Patel of Gujarat, Haryana CM Manoharlal Khattar and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will also reach Ayodhya. Apart from this, Bihar Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, Arunachal Deputy CM Chowna Mein and Yogi Adityanath’s two deputy CMs Keshav Maurya and Dinesh Sharma will also be present during this. Let us inform that BJP National President JP Nadda also has a program to visit Ayodhya.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will participate in the afternoon aarti of Ramlala. During this, CM will visit the site under construction of Ram temple. After that all the Chief Ministers of BJP ruled states will go to Saryu Ghat and offer worship to Saryu. There will be a convoy of Chief Ministers in Ayodhya for about 4 hours. During this, security arrangements will also be strict. The top officials of the district themselves will be present at Ground Zero. In this regard, today the DM and SSP have also inspected the places of visit and darshan of the Chief Ministers.