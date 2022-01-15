UP elections: BSP supremo Mayawati released the first list of candidates on her birthday, see who got the ticket from where

On Saturday, BSP supremo Mayawati released the first list of candidates for the meeting elections on her birthday. In the first list, BSP has declared the names of 53 candidates. The meeting constituencies for which the names of the candidates have been introduced are all from western Uttar Pradesh or Braj area. All these seats are to be held in the first part.

BSP has 2 meeting seats in Shamli, 6 seats in Muzaffarnagar, 6 seats in Meerut, 2 seats in Baghpat, 4 seats in Ghaziabad, 3 seats in Hapur, 3 seats in Gautam Budh Nagar, 6 seats in Bulandshahr, 7 seats in Aligarh, Mathura The names of the candidates have been introduced for five seats in Agra and 9 seats in Agra.

UP elections: Try the names of Mayawati’s candidate pic.twitter.com/3fh02Ia3Rk — Ranvijay Singh (@ranvijaylive) January 15, 2022

Saying the names of BSP candidates, occasion supremo Mayawati stated that we’ve got finalized the names of our candidates in 53 seats out of 58 meeting seats and in the remaining 5 seats additionally the names of the candidates will probably be finalized in a day or two. . At the similar time, he stated that in the upcoming meeting elections, folks will certainly convey our occasion to energy once more and I additionally wish to guarantee them that after coming to energy this time, our occasion will probably be right here once more like its earlier regime. The federal government will run the matter.

The put up UP Elections: BSP supremo Mayawati released the first list of candidates on her birthday, see who got the ticket from where appeared first on Jansatta.



#elections #BSP #supremo #Mayawati #released #list #candidates #birthday #ticket