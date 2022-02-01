UP elections: Congress released second list of star campaigners, Sonia and Manmohan not named, Azhar replaced RPN

The list of star campaigners has been released for the second phase of elections to be held on February 14 in Uttar Pradesh. The special thing is that instead of former Union Minister RPN Singh, who said goodbye to the party, former Team India captain Mohd. Azharuddin has been given a place. This decision has been taken to hold on to Muslim votes. The list was released by Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal.

However, if compared to the list of the first phase, then the party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh were also included in the star campaigners. In the first list, Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, UP Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu were among the top 5.

After that in the list, Aradhana Mishra Mona, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Bhupesh Baghel, Salman Khurshid, Raj Babbar, Pramod Tiwari, PL Punia, RPN Singh, Sachin Pilot, Pradeep Jain Aditya, Naseemuddin Siddiqui, Acharya Pramod Krishnam, Deepender Singh Hooda, Varsha Gaikwad, Phulo Devi Netam, Hardik Patel, Supriya Srinet, Imran Pratapgadhi, Kanhaiya Kumar, Praniti Shinde, Dheeraj Gujjar, Rohit Chaudhary and Tauqeer Khan were given place. RPN, popularly known as the Raja of Padrauna, had joined BJP the very next day after the release of the list, saying goodbye to the Congress.

Rajeev Shukla, Pradeep Jain Aditya, Kuldeep Bishnoi, Zafar Ali Naqvi, Rashid Alvi and Azharuddin are among the newly added names in the list of star campaigners of the second phase. RPN was number 15 in the first list. While Azhar, who was the captain of Team India, has been placed at number 16. The names of Rahul, Priyanka, Ajay Kumar Lallu, Aradhana Mishra Mona and Ghulam Nabi Azad are included in the top five campaigners of the second phase respectively.

Significantly, the Congress is trying hard to win. In the latest decision, the party has decided not to field candidates from Jaswant Nagar seat against Karhal and Shivpal against Akhilesh. It is believed that by doing this, the Congress tried to show that its enemy number 1 is BJP.

