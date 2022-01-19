UP Elections: Did Akhilesh do wrong by not allying with Chandrashekhar, revealed in ABP CVoter survey

42 per cent consider that Akhilesh did the suitable factor. 33 per cent assume that if carried out wrong, 25 per cent consider that they can not say something.

Chandrashekhar is taken into account the chief of the downtrodden class in the politics of UP. On many events, he has been seen elevating the voice of Dalits. He was speaking to many events to come back in a giant position in the 2022 elections, however he’s solely disenchanted. Akhilesh has additionally distanced him and mentioned that if he desires to assist, then he can do it even exterior the alliance.

The political beginning of Chandrashekhar is a thriller story in itself. In 2017 there was an incident of violence between Dalits and higher castes in Shabbirpur village of Saharanpur. Throughout this violence, a company emerged, which was named Bhim Military. Chandrashekhar is the founder and president of Bhim Military. He has saved his surname ‘Ravana’.

After the violence in Shabbirpur, Ravana known as a Mahapanchayat in Saharanpur in Might 2017. The police did not give permission for this. However numerous individuals got here to take part in it. Whereas stopping them, there was a conflict between the police and the supporters of Bhim Military. After this, a case was registered in opposition to Chandrashekhar and he was arrested.

Nonetheless, he was later launched, eradicating Rasuka. However since then Ravana has been projecting himself as a substitute for the Bahujan Samaj Celebration. He has been seen speaking on many boards for Dalit pursuits. After popping out of jail, his political assist has elevated tremendously. Owaisi was additionally eager to have an alliance with him however issues did not work out. Ravana mentioned that he’s prepared to hitch fingers with anybody to cease the BJP. Because of this, he was expressing his need to have an alliance with Akhilesh. However despair struck him.