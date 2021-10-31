UP Elections: Door-to-door Voter List Verification from November 1, Know- How to Correct Wrong Address, Photo and Name the old voter card – UP elections: Door to door verification of voter list from November 1, know how wrong address, photo and name will be correct

Before the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the campaign to enroll names in the voter list in the state is going to start. This campaign will start from November 1, under which the BLOs will go door-to-door to verify the voter list. Apart from this, any defect or mistake in the voter list can also be rectified.

Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla told a Hindi newspaper, “Objection and claim can be made between November 1 and 30.” In such a situation, if there is a youth in your house and his name is not in the voter list or he is turning 18 years old on January 1st, then this is a good chance. You can add their name in the voter list with the help of necessary documents.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer of the state, if on January 1, 2022, your age or any new young member in your household is turning 18 years or more, then you can register as a new voter. Not only this, if your address has changed or you have recently changed house or if the list is wrong then it can be rectified.

At the same time, if the photo in the voter list is wrong or the details related to it are wrong, then it can also be corrected. All these works can be done between November 1 and November 30. You can get help in this regard through Voter Helpline/Mobile App, voterportal.eci.gov.in, nvsp.in, 1950 Voter Helpline and Voter Help Center.

This campaign will be celebrated as ‘Voter Utsav’ in Delhi: Posters will be put up on buses and social media campaigns will be carried out in the city to promote awareness messages to register voters’ names from November 1 during the special revision in Delhi’s voter list. Election officials have planned to celebrate it as a month-long festival for voters.

During this exercise, any person who is turning 18 years of age or above as on January 1, 2022, will be eligible to enroll as a voter. The final list will be published on January 5. The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi is making preparations to conduct this process smoothly and ensure that no voter is left out.