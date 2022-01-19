UP elections: KP Maurya’s stature in BJP increased after OBC leaders left the party! Akhilesh Yadav surrounded on free electricity

UP elections: KP Maurya’s stature in BJP increased after OBC leaders left the get together! Akhilesh Yadav surrounded on free electricity

For the UP elections, the high BJP leaders are busy making their technique to carry the Yogi authorities again to energy. For the get together, as a frontrunner of a clear picture, Yogi is a suitable candidate for the submit of CM, whereas on the different hand, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya is rising in stature in the get together to counter the opposition. In the final elections 2017 below his management, the get together registered a landslide victory.

Maurya was just lately highlighted by Union minister and BJP’s UP election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan as the “second bigoted chief” to contest the state elections after Adityanath. Particularly after many OBC leaders left the get together, Keshav Prasad Maurya’s stature has increased quickly. He’ll contest from Sirathu (Kaushambi), the seat he gained for the BJP for the first time in 2012.

BJP sources mentioned Maurya, who belongs to the Kushwaha neighborhood, is as soon as once more at the forefront of the BJP’s technique of merging the tried-and-tested Hindutva narrative with the integration of the non-Yadav OBC neighborhood.

Consultants level out that actions starting from reacting to the defection of key get together members to constructing a Ram temple in Ayodhya and mentioning Mathura in the BJP’s improvement agenda after the improvement of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Varanasi introduced Maurya to the get together’s central level. went.

Maurya, as soon as a key functionary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, the spiritual wing of the RSS, began his preparations final month when he launched an aggressive marketing campaign in opposition to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, calling him “Akhilesh Ali Jinnah”. His assertion got here after Akhilesh’s remark evaluating Pakistan’s founder and Muslim League chief Mohammad Ali Jinnah with Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

On the different hand, taking a dig at Samajwadi Celebration President Akhilesh Yadav’s promise to supply free electricity, Keshav Prasad Maurya mentioned that “SP chief Akhilesh Yadav ji has turn out to be an computerized machine of mendacity, below whose rule all electricity, poles, transformers have disappeared.” Tha he’s telling the white lie of giving free electricity, the public is laughing whereas making enjoyable of the false guarantees of SP!” On Tuesday, Akhilesh Yadav had introduced that 300 models of electricity can be given free of price to the folks of Uttar Pradesh.

