UP elections: Mulayam Singh Yadav said a big deal after coming together with Shivpal and Akhilesh

He claims that Mulayam Singh Yadav himself wants that he should be friends with Akhilesh, but if this does not happen, then he is going to get the blessings of elder brother.

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party chief Shivpal Singh has claimed that Mulayam Singh Yadav will campaign for him in the UP assembly elections. He says that at present the priority is to forge an alliance with a big party. They are trying to get synergy with SP. For this he is striving. He claims that Mulayam Singh Yadav himself wants that he should be friends with Akhilesh, but if this does not happen, then he is going to get the blessings of elder brother.

Talking to a news agency, Shivpal said that I spoke to Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav). He asked when are you getting together? I said call Akhilesh, we 3 people will talk. Netaji said that if Akhilesh agrees, it is fine, otherwise I will campaign for you. Shivpal claims that his party has worked on the ground and he is going to contest the assembly elections of UP firmly. He will give a tough challenge to the opponents.

Sources say that Mulayam has expressed many times that he has a soft corner for Shivpal. When Shivpal formed his party, Mulayam has gone to the foundation ceremony of his party. Mulayam Singh had also attended his rally and blessed him. But after that Mulayam Singh did not go to any rally of Shivpal Singh. Whereas during the Lok Sabha elections, Shivpal Singh had fielded his candidate against the Samajwadi Party, due to which the SP suffered a big loss and the party could win only five seats. It is said that Mulayam Singh Yadav got angry with Shivpal regarding this matter.

Significantly, only a few months are left for the elections in the state. But till now there is no reconciliation in the family of Mulayam Singh Yadav. Shivpal Singh has consistently expressed his desire for an election alliance with Akhilesh Yadav. But till now Shivpal Singh Yadav has not received any hint towards Akhilesh Yadav. On the other hand, SP is tying up with smaller parties in the state. But he has not extended the hand of friendship towards Shivpal. There is confusion about both.

Sources say that the biggest reason behind the lack of alliance between the SP and Shivpal is that both the parties have their own conditions. Akhilesh wants merger of PSP. On the other hand, Shivpal Singh Yadav wants his party to have an electoral alliance with the SP. Experts believe that the screw is getting stuck here. Due to all this, till now there is no agreement between the two. On the other hand, a user on social media took a jibe at Shivpal and said that you are very naive, you do not understand yet where you have taken you by promoting you. Another said that father and son together are taking your spin but you do not understand.