UP elections: Om Prakash Rajbhar calls himself Akhilesh’s emissary, says this ‘Hanuman’ will destroy BJP’s Lanka and make Akhilesh

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar is now calling himself Akhilesh Yadav’s messenger after forging an alliance with the SP ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar is now calling himself Akhilesh Yadav’s messenger after forging an alliance with the SP ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. In a statement, OP Rajbhar said that just as Lord Hanuman was the messenger of Ram, who burnt Lanka for Sita, this Hanuman too will obey only after destroying the BJP, he insisted, Akhilesh Yadav will become the chief minister.

Taking an aggressive stand against the BJP, he said that in the eyes of the Bharatiya Janata Party, I did not get the vote cut earlier but now I am. We have 42 percent votes, but if our problem cannot be solved, then what is the use, OP Rajbhar said that now we will cut our 42 percent votes and give it to Akhilesh Yadav and make him CM.

Former BSP leader joins SP: Akhilesh Yadav, who is in the preparations for the UP elections, is increasing his family these days, in this episode, former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leaders Ram Achal Rajbhar and Lalji Verma duly announced to join the SP. Verma and Rajbhar had announced on October 25 that they would join the SP at the rally in Ambedkar Nagar on November 7. Lalji Verma has won from Katehri seat of Ambedkar Nagar and Ram Achal Rajbhar from Akbarpur seat on BSP ticket. Both these leaders were once considered very close to BSP chief Mayawati.

Rajbhar was the state president of the BSP and Verma was the leader of the BSP legislature party in the state assembly. Both have also been cabinet ministers in the BSP government from 2007 to 2012. After the panchayat elections, BSP chief Mayawati had thrown both the leaders out of the party, accusing them of conflagration.

Addressing a rally in Ambedkar Nagar, Akhilesh Yadav said that this message from Ambedkar Nagar district named after Babasaheb Ambedkar and the birthplace of Dr. The ideologies of both can fulfill the dream of India.

“Where people are being divided on caste and religion, the dream of an egalitarian society can be fulfilled by following Ambedkar’s constitution,” Yadav said, alluding to the BSP-SP alliance in the Lok Sabha elections. Yadav said, “Just a few days ago we tried to unite the ideology of Lohia and Ambedkar, but we did not succeed in that, but I can say that the way people from other parties are coming, BJP will be wiped out. It’s been decided.”