UP Elections: On the lines of Mamta’s ‘Khela Hoibe’, SP gave the slogan ‘Khadeda Hoibe’, made an election jingle

‘Khela Hobe’ lyricist Debangshu Bhattacharya said that if he had spoken against Jai Shri Ram, the BJP would have got an opportunity to say that these people have a problem with the name Ram.

When the pair of PM Modi-Amit Shah went out to conquer West Bengal, Trinamool Chief Mamata Banerjee blocked their way in her own style. Then the slogan of BJP’s Jayshree Ram was answered with ‘Khela Hobe’. On the lines of Mamta, the Samajwadi Party has also given a slogan of ‘Kheda Hobe’ against the BJP on the lines of ‘Khela Hobe’. At present, this song has become an election jingle. This song of Bhojpuri is spreading rapidly on social media. This song is being sung indiscriminately in the political programs of the SP alliance.

SP’s election jingle is of 3 minutes 29 seconds in which inflation, unemployment and other issues have been mentioned. SP Legislative Council member Ashutosh Sinha said that the slogan of Khadera Hoibe is uniting people from different sections of the society and from different walks of life. The slogan of Bengal assembly elections is resonating a lot in Uttar Pradesh. He says that it is also a coincidence that Mamta Banerjee is supporting the Samajwadi Party in the Uttar Pradesh elections.

Trinamool Congress leader and former MLA from UP Lalitesh Pati Tripathi said a slogan was needed to unite against the ruling BJP and it is good if this solidarity is strengthened through song. He said that if it is possible to defeat BJP by fighting like this in Bengal, then it is possible to defeat BJP here too.

Debangshu Bhattacharya, lyricist of “Khela Hobe” and singer of “Khela Chalu Hai”, said the political situation and fighting are different in both the places. In Bengal, there was a campaign to bring back the ruling party, while for Uttar Pradesh the song is about the removal of the ruling party. Bhattacharya said that something effective had to be brought in to respond to the BJP’s ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan. But speaking against Jai Shri Ram, BJP would have got a chance to say that these people have a problem with the name of Ram. It would have been easy to polarize them.

Bhattacharya said that when BJP workers used to say Jai Shri Ram, Trinamool workers used to reply with ‘khela hobe’. The public showed more interest in it. He expressed confidence that the election jingle of ‘Khadeda Hoibe’ will also be a strong answer to the BJP’s strategy of religious polarisation. “Khela Chalu Hai” singer Debangshu Bhattacharya is also the general secretary of Trinamool’s youth wing.