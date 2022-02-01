UP elections: Priyanka, who came out on her first door to door campaign, asked Yogi about employment, UP CM said this

Priyanka Gandhi, who went out on her first public relations campaign in Uttar Pradesh, made a scathing attack on the Yogi government. He said that instead of making a statement like the election is between 80 per cent versus 20 per cent, the Yogi government should put forth the figures related to employment, healthcare and education. On the other hand, Yogi retaliated and said that in his time there is no allegation of taking bribe of one penny for the job.

Priyanka said in Noida that this government is not showing any accountability on development related issues. He accused the BJP of doing politics on the basis of caste and religion. He stressed that there is a need to talk about jobs, education, health and women’s safety. The Congress General Secretary said that talk about those youths who do not have jobs. Talk about education. Tell me how much budget you have given for education and health. How much money did you spend during covid?

He said that people have to change this way of politics. Priyanka Gandhi said that after three decades the Congress is going to contest all the 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, which is a big achievement. He said that he is ready to face FIR, court proceedings or jail in his fight against the Yogi Adityanath government. Voting in Noida is to be held on February 10.

On the other hand, Yogi said in a public meeting that five years ago, rioters and rioters were the law, he said that it was the order of the government, but in five years our government has brought the state out of these situations and this is not a minor task. He said that the UP government gave employment to 5 lakh youth, but even after that no scam happened in the state.

He said that no one can forget what was discussed about UP five years ago. Dabangg and rioters were the only law five years ago. He said that was the order of the government. Five years ago, the merchant robbed, the daughter was afraid to step out of the house and the mafia roamed freely under government protection. The people of western UP can never forget that when this area was burning in the fire of riots, then the government was celebrating the festival.