UP elections: Shah meets Jat leaders, BJP MP offers Jayant to come together, RLD leader turns down

Jayant reminded the ruling party at the Center and the state of the farmers killed during the more than a year-long agitation against the controversial agricultural laws.

The anger of the Jats has been a year for the BJP. Although the Modi government tried to quell the anger of the farmers and Jats by repealing three controversial agricultural laws, but the situation does not seem to be improving. BJP MP Parvesh Verma invited RLD President Jayant Chaudhary to come along. But he turned down the offer. Jayant reminded the ruling party at the Center and the state of the farmers killed during the more than a year-long agitation against the controversial agricultural laws.

According to sources, Shah mentioned to the Jat leaders the steps taken by the BJP governments at the Center and the state in view of the problems of farmers ranging from improving law and order in western Uttar Pradesh. Shah also said that the BJP appointed three Jat leaders each as governor and gave maximum number of MLAs and MPs.

According to a leader, Shah appealed to the Jat leaders to win the BJP in the assembly elections, saying that he entered national politics from Uttar Pradesh itself. The Jat community always respected his appeal. Be it the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections or the 2017 assembly elections. After the meeting, Jat leaders said that Jat reservation, giving Bharat Ratna to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh and other issues of farmers were raised by them. Shah assured them to complete these issues.

The promise of giving Jat reservation should be believed, Amit Shah does what he says: @dr_satyapal #UPElection2022 @kumarrgaurrav pic.twitter.com/Z6xxFa3CLs — News24 (@news24tvchannel) January 26, 2022

However, the top BJP leaders who attended the meeting admitted that the issue of Jat reservation had come up, but they did not say anything clearly on Shah’s assurance. Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan said that the Home Minister always calls the Jat community and talks to them whenever there is an election. On the question of Jat reservation, he said that the matter had come. The Home Minister has put his point in it. There have been some meetings regarding this.

#WATCH , “We wanted to welcome (RLD chief) Jayant Chaudhary in our home (BJP) but he has chosen the wrong path. People of Jat community will speak to him. Our door is always open for him,” says BJP MP Parvesh Verma after a meeting of HM Amit Shah with Jat leaders from UP pic.twitter.com/2g57XfVMVt — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

BJP MP from Baghpat Satyapal Singh was asked by a channel whether Shah has given any assurance on Jat reservation, he said that if he has said then one should believe his words… He does what he says. The meeting took place at the residence of BJP MP from Delhi Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and was named as Social Brotherhood Meeting.

Parvesh Verma, during a conversation with reporters, offered Rashtriya Lok Dal President Jayant Chaudhary to join the BJP alliance. He said that it is certain that the BJP government will be formed after the elections. Jayant Choudhary has chosen a different path. People of Jat community will talk to him, explain to him. Possibilities are always open after elections. Our door is open for you. Will see what happens after the election. We wanted to come to our house but they chose some other house.