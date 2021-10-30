UP Elections: Shock to Mayawati! 6 BSP MLAs joined SP along with a BJP MLA, Akhilesh took a jibe at Yogi

On Saturday, six BSP and one BJP MLAs joined the SP in Lucknow. During this, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav fiercely attacked both the BJP and the Congress.

As the assembly elections in UP are getting closer, the leaders have started to change sides. In the latest developments, six BSP MLAs and one BJP MLA have joined the SP. After inducting these leaders into the party, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has targeted CM Yogi while taking a jibe.

During this, Akhilesh Yadav also targeted the membership campaign of BJP, which was started by Home Minister Amit Shah in the state on Friday. Akhilesh said- Many people want to join SP. You’ll see when the time comes. People are so unhappy with the BJP that they will be wiped out in the next election. After the induction of MLA Rakesh Rathore, the CM may change his slogan from “Mera Parivar BJP Parivar” to “Mera Parivar Bhagta Parivar”.

Along with this, he said about the Congress that the socialists believe about Congress and BJP that whatever is Congress, it is BJP and whatever is BJP, it is Congress. People are so sad that BJP will be wiped out in the coming elections. BJP family will be seen running family.

On Saturday, six rebel MLAs of the Bahujan Samaj Party officially joined the Samajwadi Party in the presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav at the SP headquarters. Mayawati had already suspended the rebel BSP MLAs from the party because she supported the SP during the Rajya Sabha elections. The names of BSP MLAs who have joined Samajwadi Party are Hargovind Bhargava, Haji Mujtaba Siddiqui, Hakim Lal Bind, Aslam Raini, Sushma Patel and Aslam Chaudhary. Apart from this, BJP’s Sitapur MLA Rakesh Rathore also joined the SP on Saturday.

Earlier, Mayawati had made a big attack on Akhilesh Yadav on the news of these MLAs joining the SP. Terming the meeting with the MLAs as a drama, Mayawati had said that the Samajwadi Party is campaigning in the media that some BSP MLAs are going to the SP, which is a hoax. Those MLAs were suspended long back.