UP Elections: Son Abdullah Azam wept on stage while telling the condition of father Azam Khan

Azam Khan alongside together with his son Abdullah Khan have been fed jail air in previous instances. Azam continues to be inside the jail while his son has been launched on bail.

SP MP Azam Khan’s son is out of jail. He’s narrating the ordeal inside the jail. In such a state of affairs, when he advised about his father Azam Khan in a program, tears got here out of his eyes. He advised serially how the father was being oppressed in the jail.

On the different hand, Samajwadi Social gathering has introduced its candidates for all the 5 meeting seats in Rampur district. MP Azam Khan has been made a candidate from Rampur metropolis meeting seat. His son Abdullah Azam will contest from Swar Tanda. Azam Khan has been an MLA from this seat 9 instances. He additionally grew to become a minister in the SP governments. At the identical time, Abdullah Azam Khan, son of Azam Khan, will as soon as once more contest the election on SP ticket from Swar Tanda meeting seat. He was additionally made a candidate in the 2017 election. He had additionally received. However his election was annulled by the Excessive Courtroom because of non-completion of age. Now SP has re-nominated him.

Abdullah Azam wept on stage while telling the condition of father Azam Khan#UPElections2022 #AzamKhan pic.twitter.com/EjVFDjNOst — News24 (@news24tvchannel) January 19, 2022

SP has additionally introduced candidates for different seats in the district. From Chamraua and Milak reserved seats, Amarjeet Singh has been made a candidate from Bilaspur meeting seat. Right here meeting elections are to be held in the second part. Nominations for this can begin from January 21. Whereas, voting shall be held on February 14.

On the different hand, BJP has declared its candidates for 4 meeting seats in Rampur district, while the announcement has not been made on Swar-Tanda seat but. BJP has fielded such an individual from Rampur metropolis, who has filed many instances towards MP Azam Khan. This particular person named Akash Saxena is a lawyer. His father is Shiv Bahadur Saxena, he has been a minister.