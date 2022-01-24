UP elections SP RLD alliance may face anger of Jats in western part due to announced candidate

The ticket to Ghulam Mohammad angered local RLD leaders, activists, prominent faces of Jat communities and even several farmer leaders who represented the region in the year-long farmers’ movement. The Jat community is feeling that the Jats are not getting their due despite being at the forefront of the farmers’ movement against the agricultural laws.

The resentment of the Jats in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections can be overwhelming for the Samajwadi Party and RLD alliance. In western Uttar Pradesh, which is called Jatland, the SP alliance may have to face severe losses. RLD is facing discontent from his party leaders as well as several farmer leaders for being declared SP candidate for Siwalkhas seat in Meerut district.

Actually Siwalkhas seat comes in Meerut district but it comes under Baghpat Lok Sabha constituency. This seat is considered to be a Jat majority. The Baghpat Lok Sabha was considered the stronghold of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh and his son Ajit Singh and both also represented the seat. For this time assembly elections, RLD leaders Sunil Rohta, Rajkumar Sangwan and Yashveer Singh were seeking tickets from Siwalkhas seat but in the end this seat went to SP’s account. SP gave ticket to Ghulam Mohammad, who came second in the last election.

The ticket to Ghulam Mohammad angered local RLD leaders, activists, prominent faces of Jat communities and even several farmer leaders who represented the region in the year-long farmers’ movement. The Jat community is feeling that the Jats are not getting their due despite being at the forefront of the farmers’ movement against the agricultural laws. Protesting this decision, people in many villages even set the party flag on fire. The Jat Mahasabha also announced that if the candidate is not changed from this seat, then the organization will appeal to the people not to vote for the SP alliance.

SP candidate Ghulam Mohammad is also aware of the displeasure of the people of Jat community. Accepting this easily, he said in an interview that if I had not got the ticket, then our people would have had the same feelings as the RLD workers. At the same time, he says about the participation of the Jat community in the farmers’ movement that it is true that the Jat community was very active in the farmers’ movement, but Muslim farmers have also fully supported them.

Although the news of people’s displeasure has also reached Jayant Chaudhary, only then in the past, RLD’s former possible candidate Rajkumar Sangwan went in front of the people and claimed his support to Ghulam Mohammad. Apart from Siwalkhas, the anger of Jat voters is also about the socialist candidates fielded in Sardhana and Hastinapur. However, in the past, in Chhaprauli seat of Baghpat, RLD workers created a ruckus after the declaration of the candidate, after which RLD had to change the candidate.