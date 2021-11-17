UP Elections Times Now Survey: BJP may lose 70 seats, SP estimates two and a half times profit

There is not much time left in the assembly elections to be held in five states. In such a situation, the stir in the political corridors has intensified. At the same time, all eyes are fixed on Uttar Pradesh. According to the Polstrat Opinion Poll of ‘Times Now’, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is likely to return. However, this time the ruling party has to suffer a lot. In this survey, it has been said that BJP will get 239 to 245 seats in the 403-seat assembly.

According to the survey, this time the Samajwadi Party can gain two and a half times the number of seats than before. SP is expected to get 119 to 125 seats and Bahujan Samaj Party 28 to 32 seats. Let us tell you that in the 2017 assembly elections, the BJP alliance got a total of 324 seats. Suheldev Samaj Party was also involved in this which is not with BJP this time.

In the last election, SP and Congress had contested together and this alliance won only 54 seats. At the same time, a total of 19 BSP MLAs had reached the assembly after electing them.

The post UP Elections Times Now Survey: BJP May Lose 70 Seats, SP Estimates Two-and-a-half Times Profit Appeared first on Jansatta.

