UP: Faizabad Junction railway station renamed, Ayodhya Cantt’s new identity

In view of the UP elections, the Yogi government is on the path of changing the name. The names of many places have been changed drastically. In this episode, Railways has changed the name of Faizabad railway station. Now Faizabad Junction will be known as Ayodhya Cantt. The Yogi government is hoping for victory in the elections with the help of Ram temple. In such a situation, this decision is considered very important.

Indian Railways has given this information by issuing a notification. However, on October 23 itself, the UP government had decided that the name would be changed. During that time, the UP Chief Minister’s Office tweeted and informed that CM Yogi Adityanath has decided to rename Faizabad railway junction as Ayodhya Cantt.

Earlier, the name of Faizabad district and mandal has also been changed and in the year 2018, the Yogi government changed this name to Ayodhya. Before Faizabad, the Yogi government has changed the names of many other places.

Earlier where names changed

The UP government had renamed Mughalsarai railway station in Chandauli district as Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. Apart from this, Manduwadih station in Varanasi was renamed as Banaras station, Allahabad Junction was renamed as Prayagraj Junction, Allahabad City station as Prayagraj Rambagh, Allahabad Chheoki as Prayagraj Chhioki and Prayagraj Ghat as Prayagraj Sangam.

Preparations for Deepotsav in Ayodhya

Preparations are going on in full swing in Ayodhya before Diwali. This time the Yogi government has arranged an aerial drone show here. This will be the most special attraction of Deepotsav this time. In such a situation, a large number of tourists are expected to reach here.

Changing the name of Faizabad railway station before Diwali is believed to be part of this episode, because when a large number of tourists reach Ayodhya, they should not have any kind of confusion about the name of the station and a message should also be sent to the people that Yogi government How seriously is she doing her work regarding the issue of Lord Ram.