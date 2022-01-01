UP: FIR on Bhupesh Baghel in Noida, notice to BJP MLA for inciting religious sentiments, JDU made this announcement

The Election Fee has issued notice to MLA from Loni in Uttar Pradesh, Nand Kishore Gurjar, for spreading religious hatred. They’ve been requested to reply inside three days.

Earlier than the UP elections, an FIR has been registered in opposition to Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel in Noida. Baghel has been accused of violating Kovid guidelines. Other than this, notice has been given to BJP MLA for inciting religious sentiments. Together with this, NDA’s ally JDU has made a giant announcement in UP, due to which the BJP could get a setback.

FIR in opposition to Baghel An FIR has been registered in opposition to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and others for allegedly violating COVID protocol throughout door-to-door campaigning for Congress candidate in Noida. In accordance to the police, an FIR has been registered in opposition to Baghel and others at Noida’s Sector 113 police station below sections 269 (acts inflicting illness), 270 (spreading of illness), 188 (disobedience to public order) and related sections of the Epidemic Act. Has been. In accordance to Congress occasion officers, CM Baghel was campaigning from door to door together with Congress candidate Pankhuri Pathak from Noida constituency.

Notice to BJP MLA- The Election Fee has issued notice to MLA from Loni in Uttar Pradesh, Nand Kishore Gurjar, for spreading religious hatred. BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar has been made BJP’s candidate in the upcoming elections from Loni space itself. Addressing his supporters after the announcement of his candidature, Gurjar had mentioned – “Na Ali, Na Baahubali, Loni mein solely Bajrang Bali”.

Nand Kishore Gurjar has been requested to reply in writing to the Election Fee inside three days i.e. by Wednesday. In his reply, he has to clarify why he used the controversial slogan.

JDU’s announcement After failing to kind an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Occasion, the Janata Dal (United) has determined to contest the Uttar Pradesh elections alone. The occasion mentioned its leaders will now meet in Lucknow on January 18 to resolve on its candidates.

JDU nationwide spokesperson KC Tyagi instructed The Indian Specific- “We waited until the final second for an alliance with BJP. Our occasion colleague and Union Minister RCP Singh was in talks with prime BJP leaders. However it did not work out. Now we have now determined to go alone in UP.”

BJP staff resignation of- A number of BJP staff have resigned in opposition to the candidature of Gulab Devi, the sitting MLA from Chandausi meeting constituency of UP’s Sambhal, as soon as once more. Gulab Devi can be the state’s Minister of State for Secondary Training. A lot of staff, together with 200 sales space presidents of BJP, have resigned in protest in opposition to getting tickets to them.