UP got third international airport, Modi said – farmers will also benefit from this

Let us tell you that the construction of Kushinagar International Airport in UP has cost Rs 260 crore. Four big airplanes can be parked at this airport equipped with modernity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated an international airport spread over 589 acres in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. On this occasion, he said, “Farmers will benefit from the construction of Kushinagar airport. Apart from this, livestock farmers, shopkeepers, workers will all be able to directly benefit from it. He said that, “Along with business, tourism is also going to get a boost through this airport, as well as employment will be provided to the youth.”

In the beginning of his address, PM Modi said that India is the center of reverence, faith and inspiration of Buddhist society around the world. Today, this facility of Kushinagar International Airport is in a way a wreath paid to his reverence. During the inauguration, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kushinagar MP Vijay Dubey were present from the district.

It is worth mentioning that the construction of Kushinagar International Airport has cost Rs 260 crore. Four large airplanes can be parked at this airport with modern furnishings. Apart from this, the new terminal will facilitate the movement of 300 passengers during rush hour. At the same time, this will be the third international airport of UP in Kushinagar after Lucknow and Varanasi.

In Kushinagar, PM Modi said that in the next 3,4 years, efforts will be made to start the service of more than 200 helipads, seaplanes. Today more and more middle class people of India are taking advantage of air service. After Lucknow, Varanasi-Kushinagar, now work is being done at Jewar Airport at a fast pace.

PM Modi said that the work of airport in Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Shravasti is also going on fast. In the next few weeks, the work of connecting Kushinagar with direct flight service from Delhi will start. Infrastructure development work is being done for all including infrastructure, rail, road. A new aspect has been added in the field of tourism. The fast pace of vaccination is promoting India’s tourism.

The PM said that India is paying special attention today on building facilities for devotees, for better connectivity, to develop places associated with Lord Buddha. The development of Kushinagar is one of the priorities of the UP government and the central government.

Before the inauguration of Kushinagar airport, PM Modi had said in one of his tweets, “October 20 is going to be an important day for the civil aviation sector and our infrastructure. People of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar will be benefited from this airport.

Here will be the flight: People from South Asian countries like China, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam will be able to take direct flights from this airport. Kushinagar airport will be very important in terms of tourism. Travelers coming here can visit Lumbini, Bodh Gaya, Sarnath and Kushinagar. Apart from this, people will also take less time to travel to Shravasti, Kaushambi, and Vaishali.