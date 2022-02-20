UP GOVERNMENT JOBS 2022: More than 100 vacancies for many posts including junior engineer, get good salary here – uprvunl recruitment 2022 for JE, assistant accountant and other posts, check government job details

Uttar Pradesh State Power Generation Corporation Limited (UPRVUNL) Recruitment 2022 Notification has been published. Online applications have been invited for various posts including Junior Engineer in UP Electrical Department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on UPRVUNL’s official website uprvunl.org. The recruitment drive is being carried out to fill a total of 134 vacancies in various posts.There is a good chance of getting a government job in UP. According to UPRVUNL job notification, online application will start from 27th February 2022. Candidates who want to participate in this recruitment drive can apply till March 21, 2022. The last date for submission of application fee is March 22. Vacancy details and important information can be seen below.

Vacancy details

There are a total of 82 posts for Junior Engineer (Trainee) posts. These include JE Mechanical – 33 posts, JE Electrical – 29 posts, JE Electronics or Control & Instrument – 16 posts and JE Computer Science CS – 04 posts. There are also vacancies for Assistant Accountant, Chemist Grade II – 14 posts and Laboratory Assistant – 17 posts. Total number of vacancies – 134 posts

Educational Qualification

Junior Engineer: Diploma in Engineering from a recognized University.

Assistant Accountant: B.Com degree from a recognized university.

Chemist Gr II: Requires MSc degree in Chemistry.

Lab Assistant: Those who have passed Class XII (Intermediate) with Chemistry subject or can apply for Bachelor degree with Chemistry subject from a recognized board.

Age range

Eligible candidates applying for these posts should be between 18 years and 40 years for JE and Lab Assistant and 21 years to 40 years for Assistant Accounts and Chemist posts as on 01 January 2022. However, candidates in the reserved category will be given concessions in higher age as per government rules.

Find Out How Much Salary You Get (Initial)

Junior Engineer: Rs

Assistant Accountant: Rs.29800

Chemist Gr II: Rs 36,800

Lab Assistant: Rs.27200

Selection process

Eligible candidates will be selected through computer based test i.e. CBT. Documents will be called for verification after written examination. Read the instructions carefully for more details.