UP Government Jobs: UP Anganwadi Bharti 2021: 5th, 10th Passed Government Jobs, Thousands of Vacancies, See Last Date – Up Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 Apply Now for 5th 10th Pass, Check Details

Highlights Great opportunity to get a government job in UP.

Anganwadi recruitment is now underway in these districts.

More than 50,000 vacancies will be filled.

UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021, Government Job 2021: Golden opportunity to apply for recruitment of more than 50,000 Anganwadi workers in Uttar Pradesh. Online applications for Anganwadi recruitment (UP Aganwadi Bharti 2021) have been launched in several districts of UP including Gorakhpur, Farrukhabad, Kasganj, Mathura. Anganwadi workers, mini Anganwadi workers and Anganwadi helpers will be recruited in these districts.



Through this recruitment drive (UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021), the UP government is recruiting 53000 employees in various districts, whose notice had already been issued. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website balvikasup.gov.in.

District wise application deadline (Anganwadi vacancies till 2021)

Mainpuri – 17 September 2021

Etawah – 17 September 2021

Kheri – 24 September 2021

Mathura – 27 September 2021

Kasganj – 30 September 2021

Gorakhpur – 04 October 2021

Farrukhabad – 04 October 2021

Who can apply?

Women who have passed Class 5 (5th pass job) can apply for the post of Anganwadi Assistant. So 10th (10th pass job) women from any recognized board can apply for the post of Anganwadi Sevika and Mini Anganwadi Sevika.

Age limit

Not a minimum of 21 and 45 years for new candidates. However, the age limit for former Anganwadi helpers or Anganwadi workers is minimum 21 and maximum 50 years.

Recruitment has taken place in these districts

Earlier, application process for Anganwadi recruitment was started in Hamirpur, Sant Kabir Nagar (till 31st August 2021), Agra, Ambedkar Nagar, Amethi, Faizabad, Kushinagar, Firozabad (till 17th May 2021), Hathras and Mau. Anganwadi recruitment in other cities and districts will start soon.

No application fee

No application fee will be charged from any female candidate for Angbari Recruitment 2021.

How to get a government job (UP government jobs)

There will be no written test or interview for any woman for Anganwadi recruitment. A merit list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in the verification of documents and eligibility test (Class 5th and 10th) attached with the application and on the basis of this list eligible candidates will get government jobs.

Link to apply online

UP Anganwadi Bharti Notification 2021