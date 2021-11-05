UP Government Jobs: UP Government Jobs: UP Government will provide more than 22000 government jobs, UPSSSC notification coming soon – upsssc recruitment 2021 notification will be issued for more than 22000 vacancies

UP Government Jobs, UPSSSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: There is good news for candidates preparing for government jobs. The Uttar Pradesh government will soon recruit more than 22,000 people in various departments. UPSSSC Recruitment 2021 notification can be issued anytime on the official website.



This will be a golden opportunity to get a government job in UP. 12th pass to graduate candidates can apply for the posts participating in this recruitment drive. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) upsssc.gov.in.

50,000 Group C posts will be filled in several phases

The UP government will recruit 50,000 Group C posts in five phases. Commission (UPSSSC) Chairman Praveer Kumar has convened a meeting of the concerned members. The Commission will soon announce the dates of the revised examination for recruitment. The first phase recruitment examination can be conducted from January to February 2022.

Vacancy Details (UPSSSC Vacancy 2021 Details)

In fact, more than 50,000 vacancies will be filled in Group C posts in UP, out of which a total of 22794 vacancies will be filled soon. According to a report, UPSSSC may issue recruitment notification anytime after Diwali. This will include 7882 posts of Revenue Accountant, 9212 posts of Health Worker, 2500 posts of Agricultural Technical and Sugarcane Supervisor, 2000 posts of Junior Assistant and Stenographer and 1200 posts of Lab-Technician and XRNTE. .

